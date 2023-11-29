An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their attacking options during the upcoming January transfer window...

Celtic transfer news - Tiago Araujo

According to The Telegraph, the Hoops are eyeing up a possible swoop to sign Estoril attacker Tiago Araujo as Brendan Rodgers looks to add to his forward line.

The report claims that the Scottish giants are targeting a move for the winger, who can also operate as a left-back, ahead of the winter window.

It has been revealed, via the Daily Record, that the Portuguese side value him at around £4m and it remains to be seen whether or not Celtic are prepared to meet their demands.

The Bhoys could now repeat the masterclass they played when they snapped up Jota from Portugal if Rodgers can secure a deal for the young whiz.

Jota's record at Celtic

The 24-year-old sensation, who joined on an initial loan from Benfica, was a big hit at Parkhead with his ability to chip in with goals and assists on a consistent basis.

Over the course of two seasons in Scotland, Jota plundered 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 appearances in all competitions for the club. This included 11 goals and 11 assists in the Scottish Premiership for Ange Postecoglou's side during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Celtic signed him off the back of a return of two goals in 18 matches for Real Valladolid on loan and two goals and three assists in 34 first-team games for Benfica.

He was able to hit his stride in Scottish football and earned himself a mega £25m move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad over the summer, which was a significant profit on the £6.5m the Bhoys paid for him a year prior.

Rodgers could now repeat that blinder for the Hoops in a swoop to sign Araujo, who is another Portuguese attacker who came up through the Benfica academy.

The 22-year-old ace has only managed three goals and four assists in 46 appearances for Estoril the majority of those games have come as a left-back.

However, the young talent did produce eight goals and eight assists in 59 outings for Benfica at youth level, playing as a winger and a left-back at times, and this suggests that there is more to come from him as a threat in the final third.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig once described him as a "flamboyant" winger and compared him to former Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale, who was also a left-footed forward who started his career as a left-back.

Kulig dubbed Araujo a "superb" winger but added that he could go on to become a "really good" attacking left-back, which speaks to both his quality and versatility.

He is yet to showcase consistent attacking quality at first-team level but still has time and room to improve at the age of 22 and it is worth remembering Jota's aforementioned record prior to his move to Celtic, as the winger had endured a rough time at the top end of the pitch before 2021.

Therefore, the Hoops could repeat the masterclass they played with Jota by bringing the Estoril star in and helping him to develop and hone his skills to fulfill his potential, either as a left-back or a winger, to be the next version of his compatriot at Parkhead.