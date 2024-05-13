Celtic are one step away from winning the Scottish Premiership title as they prepare to travel away to face Kilmarnock in the top-flight on Wednesday night.

The Hoops need just one point from the game to officially confirm themselves as the champions of the division for the third year running, after winning the league in both of Ange Postecoglou's seasons in charge.

A huge 2-1 victory over Rangers in the Old Firm clash on Saturday has put them in prime position to celebrate this week, whether that comes against Kilmarnock on Wednesday or at home to St Mirren at the weekend.

The Scottish giants will then need to turn their attention to the SFA Cup final against their local rivals at Hampden Park towards the end of this month, as they look to complete a domestic double under Brendan Rodgers.

They will then be able to fully focus on the upcoming summer transfer window and how they could improve the playing squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

One player who could be replaced, in terms of his position as a regular starter, is left-back Greg Taylor, and the Hoops have been linked with a move for a Premier League full-back already this year.

Celtic's interest in Wolves whiz

TEAMtalk reported in March that the Bhoys were very keen on a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno in the January transfer window.

They claimed that the club were 'extremely' interested in a swoop for the Spanish dynamo and went as far as making an offer to the Premier League club.

Celtic attempted to land the 21-year-old star on loan until the end of the season but Gary O'Neil's side rejected their approach, and opted to keep hold of him for the remainder of the campaign.

Rodgers wanted 'fresh legs' in the full-back positions and had identified Bueno as a key target in January to bolster his side ahead of the season half of the term.

They could not convince Wolves to part ways with the young gem midway through the campaign but TEAMtalk's report in March claimed that the Scottish side are set to return for the left-back in the summer.

The outlet stated that a move to Parkhead is still possible for him in the upcoming transfer window and that Rodgers is now set to battle it out with clubs from Spain and France to land his signature.

Bueno wants to play regular first-team football and the report claimed that a move to Paradise this summer could be his chance to go out and play week-in-week-out.

The left-footed ace could come in to replace Greg Taylor, who struggled in the Old Firm clash on Saturday, in the left-back spot in the starting XI next season.

Greg Taylor's form this season

Celtic ran out 2-1 winners against Rangers at the weekend and the full-back struggled at times with Dujon Sterling and James Tavernier pushing on down his side.

The Scotland international was awarded a match rating of 4/10 by Football Insider reporter Sean Fisher, who described his performance as 'uncomfortable' from a defensive perspective.

He lost 100% (3/3) of his ground duels on the day, as Rangers' players found it too easy to get the better of him on the deck, but did win eight of his 12 aerial battles.

Taylor, who failed in his only attempted dribble, also lost possession 19 times in total down the left flank, as he struggled to remain efficient in his use of the ball.

The Scottish dynamo has, however, offered an attacking threat on the left in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, whilst his defensive work has left a bit to be desired.

23/24 Premiership Greg Taylor Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 4 Tackles per game 1.7 Interceptions per game 0.4 Duel success rate 51% Aerial duel success rate 45% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he has chipped in with seven direct goal contributions but has lost the majority of his aerial duels and only just won over half of his battles in total.

Rodgers wanting to sign another left-back, both in January and now in the summer, suggests that he is looking at players who could possibly come in as an upgrade on him, which is why the manager could ditch him by signing Bueno at the end of the season.

Why Celtic should sign Hugo Bueno

The Hoops should swoop to sign the 21-year-old star on a permanent deal if possible as, at his age, he has many years left ahead of him to develop and improve, which means that the talented gem would arrive as a long-term addition to the squad.

Bueno, whose development has been hailed as "incredible" by Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs, has only started seven of his 21 appearances in the Premier League this season but has showcased signs of quality in the top-flight over the last year.

Last 365 days in Men's Big 5 Leagues and European competitions Statistic (per 90) Greg Taylor (Celtic) Hugo Bueno (Wolves) Expected Assisted Goals 0.03 0.10 Progressive passes 8.33 1.01 Progressive carries 1.17 2.69 Successful take-ons 0.50 0.90 Tackles made 1.83 2.36 Interceptions 0.67 0.67 Blocks 1.00 2.02 Clearances 2.00 2.69 Stats via FBref

As you can see in the table above, the Spanish youngster has provided far more to his team from a defensive perspective than Taylor has for Celtic, with significantly more tackles, blocks, and clearances per 90 combined.

He has also created 0.07 more xAG per 90 in big competitions - against high-quality opponents - and this speaks to his ability to make things happen in high-pressure matches.

Bueno, who won 88% of his duels in the EFL Cup this season, has the potential to come in as an upgrade on Taylor if he can translate that form over to the Premiership, whilst possibly improving upon it with the dominance Celtic have in matches.

The 21-year-old star could come in as a fantastic prospect with room to grow and develop over the years to come, whilst also having the ability to instantly replace the Scotland international, which is why Rodgers could brutally ditch his current left-back by signing the Wolves ace.