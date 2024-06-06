Celtic may look to use the upcoming summer transfer window to bolster their playing squad with new signings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Hoops won the domestic double of the Scottish Premiership and the SFA Cup this season but they could go in search of more silverware next term.

Brendan Rodgers may want to land a domestic treble, adding the League Cup on top of the other two trophies, as well as more success in Europe.

Celtic are already reportedly looking at transfer targets to potentially arrive at Parkhead this summer, and are said to have an interest in a central midfielder.

Celtic's interest in £4m midfielder

The Daily Express' Charlie Gordon recently claimed that the Scottish giants hold an interest in Lausanne central midfielder Alvyn Sanches this summer.

Stoke City and Coventry City, from the English Championship, are also said to be admirers of the 21-year-old starlet as the three sides possibly prepare to compete with each other for his signature.

Gordon reported that the Swiss side are looking for a fee in the region of £4m for the midfielder, who is also attracting interest from unnamed clubs in Europe.

Instead of splashing out £4m to sign the young maestro from Lausanne, Rodgers could save Celtic millions by unleashing Bosun Lawal in the first-team next season.

He just spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town in England and could now be ready to step up and make his mark in the first-team for the Bhoys.

Why Brendan Rodgers should unleash Bosun Lawal

The 21-year-old ace came up through the B team at Celtic as a centre-back but emerged as a defensive midfield option for Fleetwood this season and caught the eye with his fantastic displays.

Lawal only turned 21 last month and is the same age as Sanches, who has been touted at a price of £4m, which means that both players are midfielders with long-term potential to improve and develop.

23/24 season Bosun Lawal (League One) Alyvn Sanches (Super League) Appearances 42 25 Goals 6 5 Big chances created 6 1 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.5 1.8 Duel success rate 62% 48% Aerial duel success rate 74% 55% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 6 foot 2 colossus outperformed Sanches at league level this season with his contributions in and out of possession.

Lawal has the physical attributes to dominate opposition players on a regular basis, whereas the Swiss gem lost the majority of his battles, and he contributed with more goals and 'big chances' created combined when in possession.

These statistics indicate that the Ireland international, whose U21 coach for his country Jim Crawford hailed as "exceptional", has the potential to be a better option than the Lausanne star for Celtic, as he can win possession back and win more battles for the team as well as having a greater influence at the top end of the pitch.

If he can translate his League One performances over to the Premiership then the young colossus could be a terrific player for Rodgers and a dream alternative to signing Sanches.

This would, therefore, save Celtic millions as they would not need to splash out £4m on the Swiss maestro or millions on another transfer target, as Lawal could step up to be a first-team addition when he returns from his loan for free.