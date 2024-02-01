Celtic could be in for a busy end to deadline day as they look to potentially complete three new signings to bolster the squad before the window slams shut.

According to the Daily Record, the Hoops are keen on a deal to sign a new central midfielder as David Turnbull is poised to sign for Cardiff City for £2m.

The report adds that the Scottish giants also want another option at left-back, with these two positions identified on top of their move for Adam Idah on loan from Norwich.

It also mentions that Peterborough United full-back Harrison Burrows has been touted with a possible switch to Parkhead before the deadline passes, and he would be a dream alternative to Layvin Kurzawa.

Kurzawa could be a bad move for Celtic

Sky Sports reported earlier today that the Hoops are interested in a deal to sign the French left-back from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Kurzawa is reportedly on £89k-per-week and his injury record and form in recent seasons does not suggest that he would be worth such a significant investment of funds.

The 31-year-old defender has only played eight matches, for PSG and Fulham combined, in all competitions since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, with one assist in those games.

Kurzawa, who has played eight minutes of competitive football this season, last featured regularly during the 2020/21 season and contributed with one assist and 0.5 key passes per game across 19 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1.

Celtic would, therefore, be signing a high-wage, underperforming, veteran defender with no recent regular game time to build up his match fitness if they brought Kurzawa in.

Why Celtic should sign Burrows instead

The Hoops should, instead, pursue a late swoop for Burrows as the Peterborough left-back is a young, exciting, attacking, prospect who has played regularly this season.

He has started 28 League One matches for the Posh and started three times in the EFL Trophy for the English side, which shows that the 22-year-old gem would stand a better chance of hitting the ground running as he would not have to get back up to match sharpness.

At a reported £3.2k-per-week, the English whiz could also be a cheaper option than Kurzawa whilst being able to offer more to the Bhoys on the pitch.

23/24 League One Harrison Burrows (via Sofascore) Appearances 28 Sofascore rating 7.39 Goals Three Assists Eight Big chances created 12 Key passes per game 2.2

As you can see in the table above, Burrows has provided an outstanding level of creativity for his side in the third tier of English football this term.

He has regularly created high-quality chances and could have a right to be frustrated with his teammates as they have only scored eight times from the 12 'big chances' that his passes and crosses have produced.

Meanwhile, no current Celtic full-back has racked up more than one assist - seven fewer than Burrows - in the Scottish Premiership so far this season for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Greg Taylor has produced one assist and seven 'big chances' created in 22 top-flight appearances, which suggests that Burrows could offer more as an attacking threat down that flank if he can adapt to Scottish football.

The Peterborough assist king appears to be an exciting prospect at face value and Celtic, whether they currently hold an active interest or not, should look to pursue a deal for his services as a dream alternative to Kurzawa.