The January transfer window is set to slam shut on Thursday and Celtic could be in for a busy few days of business before the deadline passes.

Brendan Rodgers watched on as his side scraped a 1-0 win over Ross County in their Scottish Premiership return on Saturday, thanks to a goal from Alistair Johnston in the first minute.

The Hoops had 70% of the ball and took 17 shots at the opposition's goal but failed to find the back of the net after that stunning start to the game, with Luis Palma's missed penalty in the 28th minute contributing to that failure.

Nicolas Kuhn, who was signed from Rapid Wien earlier this month, came off the bench to make his debut for the Bhoys but he may not be the last attacking addition to the squad before the window slams shut.

Vs Ross County Nicolas Kuhn (via Sofascore) Minutes played 26 Key passes Zero Dribbles completed One Pass accuracy 69%

Football Insider previously reported that Rodgers would like to bring in another number nine to bolster his squad, along with a left-back and a goalkeeper.

Celtic's search for a striker

Celtic's search for a striker appears to be nearing a conclusion as they have identified the son of one of their former centre-forwards - Pierre van Hooijdonk - as a target.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph claims that Sydney van Hooijdonk is looking to move on from Serie A side Bologna before the end of the window.

The journalist adds that the Hoops have been keeping tabs on the Dutch youngster for 'some time' and that the club are in the market to bring in another striker.

However, he did state that the Scottish giants have not made contact with Bologna over a deal to sign the 23-year-old marksman at this stage.

Meanwhile, TNT commentator Paul Dempsey claimed on Saturday evening, as relayed by the Daily Record, that a move to Parkhead is "on the cards" for the young attacker.

He was on duty for Bologna's Serie A clash with AC Milan and noted that van Hooijdonk was absent from the matchday squad for the Italian side, as an apparent switch to Scotland could be on.

However, it remains to be seen how close a deal is or how much the Bhoys would be willing to pay for his services, and if it is enough to tempt the Serie A team into cashing in on him.

If Rodgers does secure a swoop for van Hooijdonk before the deadline passes on Thursday then the Northern Irish head coach could land an exciting partner for Kyogo Furuhashi, as well as competition for the Japan international, at the top end of the pitch.

Kyogo's drop-off in form under Rodgers

The 29-year-old attacker enjoyed a sensational 2022/23 campaign under Ange Postecoglou to cement himself as a star for the Scottish giants.

Kyogo racked up a staggering 27 goals and two assists in 36 Premiership appearances for the club, in 31 starts, as he showcased his goalscoring quality on a regular basis.

His sensational form in front of goal earned him the PFA Scotland Men's Player of the Year award, which shows that the striker's peers recognised and respected his quality.

He produced an eye-catching 34 goals and five assists in 50 matches in all competitions for Celtic, which is a goal every 1.47 outings on average, as they won a domestic treble under the Australian head coach.

Postecoglou moved on from Parkhead last summer and was replaced by Rodgers, for his second spell, in the dugout and that change appears to have had a negative impact on Kyogo.

The Japan international has produced 11 goals and three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops so far this season, which is a return of one strike every 2.82 games on average.

That is a staggering decline in form for the experienced centre-forward, who has not been able to replicate or kick on from his goalscoring exploits last term.

Kyogo's Premiership form (via Sofascore) 22/23 23/24 Appearances 36 23 Goals 27 Eight Big chances missed 16 12 Minutes per goal 86 201

As you can see in the table above, the Hoops striker has struggled badly in comparison to his incredible performances during the 2022/23 campaign.

The signing of van Hooijdonk could help Kyogo by providing him with serious competition for his place, to drive his motivation up, and possibly a fantastic partner for him in the final third.

The stats that show why Celtic should sign van Hooijdonk

The 23-year-old whiz has struggled to make his mark in Italy this season, with one goal in 11 matches for Bologna, but has previously showcased his quality in the Netherlands.

Van Hooijdonk, who was once hailed as "prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, spent 18 months on loan with Heerenveen in the Eredivisie from January 2022 through to the summer of 2023 and caught the eye in front of goal.

The Dutch finisher racked up six goals, and only missed three 'big chances', in 13 top-flight appearances during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Career at NAC Breda (via Transfermarkt) Van Hooijdonk U19 U21 First-team Appearances 41 16 70 Goals 35 Seven 23 Assists Two Zero Four

He followed that first five months on loan up with a superb return of 16 goals, with only ten 'big chances' missed, in 30 Eredivisie starts for Heereveen over the subsequent 12 months.

Overall, van Hooijdonk produced 22 goals and only missed 13 'big chances' in 43 league starts on loan with the Dutch side, which is a return of one strike every 1.95 starts on average.

This suggests that the Celtic target has the potential to offer more in front of goal than Kyogo has so far this season, as his form for Heerenveen over that 18-month spell was more impressive than what the current Hoops ace has mustered up in the Premiership.

Van Hooijdonk could also be a fantastic partner for the Japanese dynamo as he excels where the 29-year-old struggles - in aerial contests with defenders.

He won 2.0 aerial duels per game in the Eredivisie last season, with a success rate of 45%, whilst Kyogo has won 0.2 per game, with a success rate of 20%, in the league this term.

The £7.6k-per-week striker could, therefore, provide a physical outlet at the top end of the pitch that would allow the current Celtic marksman to play off and around him without needing to worry about engaging in physical duels with towering Scottish defenders, which could free him up to focus on improving his output in front of goal.

This could make them an exciting pairing for Rodgers in the final third as well as excellent competition for each other to drive up the standards in training and on matchdays.