Celtic still have plenty to play for between now and the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Brendan Rodgers bids to avoid a trophyless return to Parkhead.

The Hoops are one point ahead of their closest rivals in the Scottish Premiership, having played a game more than them, and are still in the SFA Cup, having been knocked out of the League Cup and European competitions during the first half of the season.

This means that they could still lift two pieces of silverware before the end of the term but they will need to fight hard to ensure that they do not end up empty-handed.

Attention, irrespective of how this season goes, will then turn to how the Scottish giants can improve their playing squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rodgers reportedly already has his eye on possible targets to bolster his side ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and there is one target who could be seen as the next Matt O'Riley at Parkhead.

Celtic's interest in exciting playmaker

The Daily Record recently relayed claims from Russia that Celtic are keeping tabs on exciting Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan ahead of the summer.

It was claimed that the Hoops are monitoring his situation but there is no mention of any current interest from other clubs in Europe at this time.

The Armenia international was quoted as saying that a move to Europe is something he would like to do, and recognised that it would take hard work and "fight" in order to achieve that goal.

Football Scotland reporter Mark Hendry has reported that Krasnodar have not had any contact with the Scottish champions as it stands, but have spoken with an unnamed Belgian side.

This suggests that there will be competition from other clubs to secure his signature in the summer, should the Hoops decide to act upon their interest in him.

Last summer, it was reported that Manchester City and Newcastle were among the teams looking at the talented midfielder, who was valued at €13m (£11m) at the time.

Almost one year later and it now remains to be seen how much Krasnodar would want for the 23-year-old wizard, who has just over two years left to run on his contract.

Celtic could land their next version of current star O'Riley by swooping to sign Spertsyan from the Russian outfit at the end of the season, due to his quality in the final third.

Matt O'Riley's Celtic season in numbers

The Denmark international has been in terrific form for the Hoops as an attack-minded midfielder as part of Rodgers' three-man midfield, typically alongside Callum McGregor and Tomoki Iwata of late.

Signed from MK Dons in January 2022, the left-footed wizard has the quality to both score and create goals at an impressive rate in the Premiership.

23/24 Premiership Matt O'Riley Squad rank Appearances 30 3rd WhoScored rating 7.70 1st Goals 12 1st Expected Goals (xG) 11.29 2nd Assists 11 1st Key passes per game 2.4 2nd Shots per game 3.0 1st Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table, the 23-year-old magician has been one of the team's outstanding performers at the top end of the pitch with his devastating ability in front of goal.

Only Luis Palma (2.7) has made more key passes per game than O'Riley, and no other Celtic player has scored more goals, taken more shots, or registered more assists than the Danish dynamo.

With his phenomenal form for the club, however, comes interest from elsewhere. Leeds are reportedly considering a bid for the midfield whiz, should they win promotion from the Championship, whilst Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion are also eyeing up the Hoops superstar.

This means that Celtic could end up losing the former Fulham prospect in the upcoming summer transfer window, if one of those aforementioned clubs come in with an acceptable offer for his services, which would leave a huge void in the middle of the park for Rodgers.

The Bhoys could, though, land their next version of O'Riley by swooping in to sign Spertsyan, who was supposedly of interest to Newcastle and Manchester City last year, as a possible replacement for the Leeds target.

Why Eduard Spertsyan could be the next Matt O'Riley

Firstly, Ajax director Sven Mislintat hailed the Armenian ace as "special" last year and claimed that he could have been similar to Kevin de Bruyne with the Dutch club.

The Ajax chief claimed that Spertsyan playing in Russia at the time prevented the move from happening, but that he could have been De Bruyne-esque for the Eredivisie side. Celtic's current interest in his services suggests that the same issue will not be a problem this summer.

You can understand why he was likened to the Belgian superstar when you factor in his fantastic statistics from a central midfield position for Krasnodar.

The 23-year-old playmaker has racked up an eye-catching 18 goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances in the Premier Liga for his club since the start of last season.

22/23 Premier Liga Eduard Spertsyan Appearances 28 Sofascore rating 7.39 Goals 10 Assists 11 Key passes per game 2.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Spertsyan is a central midfielder who can score and create goals at an exceptional rate, just like O'Riley and De Bruyne - who produced seven goals and 16 assists in the Premier League last term - do in their respective divisions.

The Armenia international chipped in with 21 direct goal contributions, and 2.2 key passes per game, last term, in comparison to O'Riley's aforementioned 23 direct goal contributions, and 2.2 key passes per outing, in 30 league matches this season.

This shows that the 5 foot 10 star, who has 30 goals and 23 assists in 99 games for Krasnodar, has the potential to make a similar impact in the final third from a midfield position.

They are both exciting attack-minded midfielders who want to break forward to join in with the attack, and have the composure and quality to decide games with goals and assists on a regular basis.

Therefore, Rodgers could land his next version of O'Riley by securing a deal for the Armenian magician, who has been likened to De Bruyne.