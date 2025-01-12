Speculation season is upon us and Celtic will have to navigate the next few weeks of the January transfer window, which officially opened for business last week.

The Hoops confirmed their first piece of business of the month earlier this week, as central defender Stephen Welsh completed a short-term loan move to Belgian side Mechelen until the end of the season.

He had only featured in one match in the Scottish Premiership during the first half of the season and Brendan Rodgers has decided that the centre-back will not be needed in the coming months.

The Scottish academy graduate is not the only Celtic player who could be on his way out of Parkhead before the end of the January transfer window, however, as there are a number of stars in a similar position to the one he was in.

Odin Thiago Holm falls into that category and he is reportedly on the verge of a loan move to MLS side LAFC until the end of their 2025 season.

Another Celtic man who could find himself playing for a new club by February is winger Luis Palma, who has been linked with a move away from Glasgow this month.

The latest on Luis Palma's Celtic future

The Honduras international has only started one game in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, and that has, naturally, led to speculation over his long-term future at Paradise.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph recently reported that Spanish side Rayo Vallecano are interested in a deal to sign the former Aris sensation in the January transfer window.

The reporter claimed that the LaLiga outfit have already made an approach to snap up the left-sided attacker, with a proposal that would see him initially join them on loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Joseph added that Celtic are reluctant to move the forward on from Parkhead at this moment in time, but they are also open to offers for his services, which shows that he is not untouchable and that their stance can be changed.

It now remains to be seen whether or not Rayo Vallecano's proposal is tempting enough for the Premiership champions to sanction an exit for the winger, who has featured in the club's last two league matches.

Joseph reported earlier this month that Genoa and Olympiacos are also interested in signing Palma, though, which suggests that there is not a shortage of suitors for the 24-year-old ace and that the competition for his signature could drive an auction that increases the fee Celtic can rake in for him.

The question for Rodgers and the Hoops board, however, is whether the money on offer is enough to compensate for what they would lose by allowing him to leave, and his performances over the past 12 months or so suggest that the Scottish giants would not be missing much.

Why Celtic should sell Luis Palma

Whether it is on an initial loan or a permanent deal right away, Celtic should cash in on the Honduran forward because his form has, simply, not been good enough to warrant keeping him amid such intense interest from elsewhere.

Since the start of 2024, Palma has produced two goals and zero assists in 20 appearances in the Premiership for the Hoops, including zero goal contributions in seven league outings this season.

The 24-year-old ace had scored five goals and provided nine assists in 15 league matches for Celtic during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign but his form since the turn of the year in that season has been dismal.

Luis Palma 24/25 Premiership Appearances 7 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 0 Big chances created 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Palma has offered very little to Rodgers on the pitch in the Premiership this term, with zero goal contributions and one 'big chance' created for his teammates.

Ahead of the January window, Belgian outlet Gazet van Antwerpen, via the Daily Record, reported that Celtic target Michel Ange Balikwisha is set to be available for a fee of £7.5m, and the Antwerp winger could come in to replace the Honduran attacker.

Why Celtic should sign Michel Ange Balikwisha

The Hoops should swoop to sign the Belgian youngster this month because he could come in as a big upgrade on Palma in the left wing position for Rodgers.

Celtic's current forward has, as aforementioned, produced very little of note in the last year, with his struggles at the top end of the pitch, and Balikwisha could come in to offer more than him in the final third.

It would not be a transfer without risk, though, as the 23-year-old star struggled with injuries this season, missing 21 matches with thigh and muscle issues.

Celtic could, in theory, use that to their advantage and look to negotiate a lower price with Antwerp, due to his lengthy absence from the pitch this term, and then hope that they can help him to avoid any further fitness problems.

His form, when fit, during the 2023/24 campaign suggests that the potential is there for him to come in as a fantastic addition to the squad if they can keep him fit.

23/24 Pro League Michel-Ange Balikwisha Appearances 33 Starts 27 xG 6.46 Goals 7 Big chances created 6 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Balikwisha was fit enough to feature in 33 league games last term, having also scored ten goals in 42 matches in all competitions in the previous season.

In those matches, the Hoops target, who was once described as one of a number of "incredible" young talents by U23 scout Antonio Mango, showcased his quality in the final third, with 13 goals and 'big chances' created combined.

Whilst they are not outstanding, Nicolas Kuhn level, statistics, Balikwisha is capable of consistently chipping in with goal contributions, which is something that Palma has not done for 13 months or so now.

Therefore, the Belgian star, who also has plenty of room left to develop at the age of 23, could come in as a big upgrade on the wanted forward, by offering more quality and consistency at the top end of the pitch.

This is why Celtic should gamble on a deal for Balikwisha and swoop for the Antwerp dynamo before the end of the transfer window, whilst allowing Palma to join one of the sides interested in signing him.