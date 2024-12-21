Celtic supporters everywhere continue to celebrate success over their fiercest rivals, defeating Rangers on penalties in last Sunday's League Cup Final.

In one of the most eventful and chaotic Glasgow derbies of all-time, it finished 3-3 after 120 minutes, Greg Taylor, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kühn all on target, meaning, for only the second time in Old Firm history, a penalty shootout was required.

Nine of the ten spot-kicks were converted, including all five of Celtic's, meaning just a solitary save from Kasper Schmeichel was required to ensure it was Brendan Rodgers' side who hoisted the trophy aloft.

The Hoops have now captured 20 of the last 25 major pieces of silverware up for grabs in Scotland, but as they seek to tighten their stranglehold even further, could the Scottish Premiership champions dip into the transfer market?

Celtic's January transfer news

As reported by Mail Sport - via Glasgow Times - earlier this week, Celtic have 'renewed their interest" in Michel-Ange Balikwisha, describing a potential £5m deal as 'back on the agenda'.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Balikwisha is a 23-year-old Belgian U21 international, who plays for Royal Antwerp in the Jupiler Pro League.

Celtic had been interested in his services last summer, only for the winger to suffer a rather bad muscle tear, precluding any potential move, with Antwerp General Manager Sven Jacques stating: “Balikwisha was down with an injury.... two clubs kept negotiating to possibly still bring him in... we know that such clubs will rather focus on January anyway”.

The "two clubs" in question are reportedly Celtic and Stade Rennais, so could Balikwisha be making a January move to Glasgow?

Where Michel-Ange Balikwisha would fit in at Celtic

Celtic's best winger of the last decade or so, most supporters would agree, is Jota, with the Portuguese wizard recording 54 goals and assists in just 83 appearances for the club, prior to departing in 2023.

So, up against that rather high standard-bearer, let's see how Balikwisha compares.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha vs Jota comparison Statistic Jota (21/22-22/23) Balikwisha (22/23-24/25) Appearances 72 57 Minutes 5,163 4,150 Goals 25 12 Goals per 90 0.44 0.26 Assists 22 6 Assists per 90 0.38 0.13 Progressive carries 38 173 Shots 186 67 Shot on target % 41.4% 44.8% Touches 467 2,290 Attempted take-ons 42 117 Successful take-ons 22 35 All statistics courtesy of FBref.com

For those who remember Jota as someone who liked a dribble, Balikwisha would be on another level.

The Belgian ranks significantly higher for touches, progressive carries and attempted take-ons, underlining his dribbling capabilities.

Ben Mattinson on Twitter described Balikwisha as "capable of beating a defender", adding that he is "two-footed", which makes him extremely "unpredictable".

During the 2022/23 season, Royal Antwerp won the double, capturing the league and Coupe de Belgique, ending the club's 66-year wait to be Belgian champions, with Balikwisha a key figure in that side, scoring ten times.

The following campaign, Antwerp competed in the Champions League for the very first time, with Balikwisha scoring when Shakhtar Donetsk visited Bosuilstadion, albeit in vain as they were beaten 3-2.

This season to date, injury has limited him to just one, 26-minute cameo appearance off the bench since the opening day of the season, but this was against Royal Charleroi earlier this month, as Balikwisha seeks to rebuild his fitness.

So, could a January move to Celtic be on for Balikwisha?

Well, it's being widely reported that Luis Palma will depart the club, with plenty of MLS interest in the Honduran, leaving a gap in the squad which Balikwisha could fill, competing for a place out-wide with Nicolas Kühn, Daizen Maeda, Yang Hyun-jun and James Forrest.