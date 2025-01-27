Celtic have finally managed to complete their first signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of Jota on a permanent deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Hoops have signed the Portuguese forward for a reported fee of £8m, 18 months after his move to Al-Ittihad from Parkhead, whilst Kyogo has moved the other way in a £10m deal.

Jota may not be the only player to arrive this month, though, as the club are also reportedly interested in a move for Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, who is valued at £10m by the Danish side.

As well as bringing in players like the Portuguese winger and the Danish marksman, Celtic could also look at starlets who could come in with a view to the future, like Bazoumana Toure.

Celtic's interest in Bazoumana Toure

Earlier this month, The Scottish Sun reported on a claim from the Swedish media that the Hoops are interested in the Hammarby winger and have sent scouts to watch the young star in action this season.

It was claimed that the Swedish outfit have placed a price tag of £10m over the 18-year-old gem's head and it remains to be seen whether or not the Scottish Premiership giants are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion were also said to be keen on the teenage sensation, which suggests that the Bhoys could face some stiff competition for the winger's signature before the end of the January transfer window.

Celtic, however, should push to win the race for his services, whether that is this month or in the summer, as Toure could come in as a player with big potential for Brendan Rodgers.

Why Celtic should sign Bazoumana Toure

Earlier this month, journalist Bence Bocsak described the teenager as an "exciting" talent who reminds him of a "young Sadio Mane", which is incredibly high praise given what the Senegal international achieved in his career in England.

The left winger scored 120 goals in 269 matches for Liverpool in all competitions and won the Premier League and the Champions League during his time at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The former Southampton forward proved himself to be a reliable goalscorer over the course of a number of years in the English top-flight as a dynamic, quick, attacker who predominantly played on the left flank.

Like Mane, Toure predominantly plays on the left wing for Hammarby and uses his speed and technical quality to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch, although the big difference between them is that the 18-year-old ace is a left-footed star.

2024 Allsvenskan Bazoumana Toure Starts 20 Goals 8 Big chances created 7 Assists 3 Dribbles completed per game 1.8 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Ivorian wizard caught the eye in his first season of senior football with Hammarby in the 2024 Allsvenskan.

A return of 15 goals and 'big chances' created in 20 league starts at the age of 18 is an exceptional return. For context on how impressive that is for his age, no teenager has played more than one minute of Premiership action for Celtic this season.

Toure is an exciting young talent with big potential as a scorer and a creator of goals on the left flank and that is why Rodgers could bring him in as his own 'young Sadio Mane', with time ahead of him to develop into a first-team star for the Hoops in the future.

At the age of 18, he would have time to learn from the likes of Jota, Nicolas Kuhn, and Daizen Maeda, whilst improving on the training pitch with the help of Rodgers' coaching.