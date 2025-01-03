Celtic could sign two players in the same position in January so that another can leave, according to a new report.

Celtic transfer news

Celtic are flying this season. Whilst they were finally defeated in the Scottish Premiership in a humiliating performance against Rangers on Thursday, they are leading the race for the title by a large margin. The Hoops have also scooped some silverware by winning the League Cup and are performing well in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers' side have lost just one of their six group games, and have recorded memorable wins over RB Leipzig and Slovan Bratislava, meaning they are on course to qualify for the knockout phase play-offs. Despite there appearing to be no immediate need for Rodgers to reinforce his side in the January transfer window, however, Celtic are reportedly interested in a number of players.

Among the names linked with a potential move to Glasgow is Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, Chelsea youngster Carney Chukwuemeka, and Ajax's Benjamin Tahirović.

According to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bhoys are one of a number of clubs interested in the 21-year-old Tahirović, with Lazio and Greek side PAOK also keen. Having been limited to just 215 minutes of football this season, Di Marzio claims that Tahirović "wants to leave" Ajax this month in search of regular first-team action.

Celtic want two wingers

Despite being linked with a number of midfielders, according to Daily Mail reporter Stephen McGowan, it's wingers who Rodgers wants most in January. McGowan wrote earlier this week that Rodgers "is in the market for one, possibly two, wingers in the January window" in order to clear the way for Luis Palma to leave the club.

The Honduran winger arrived at Celtic Park in August of last year for a fee of £3.5 million, and enjoyed a solid first season with the Hoops, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 24 games in the Scottish Premiership. This season, however, he's found minutes hard to come by, starting just once in the top flight.

According to McGowan, Palma, who has previously been described by Rodgers as a player with "technical quality," is attracting strong interest from clubs in MLS. The MLS season begins in mid-February, with clubs set to report for pre-season in the coming weeks.

Though he's now surplus to requirements at Celtic Park, back in October, the winger's father, Enrique, said that his son wants to stay and fight for his spot at Celtic.

“Last year he also had a dip, but in the end, he overcame it and managed to do good things again and my son is trying to assimilate things to raise his football again. There is no sadness in him because he knows that the tournaments are just beginning, there are still many league and cup games to come and six Champions League games to go," he told Diario Diez.