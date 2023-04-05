Crystal Palace are plotting a move for Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest on Furuhashi’s Celtic future?

Furuhashi arrived at Celtic Park back in 2021 from Vissel Kobe and has since taken the Scottish Premiership by storm with his impressive performances under manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Hoops star has contributed to 31 goals in 40 games during the current campaign, taking his overall tally in Glasgow to 56 goal contributions in 73 appearances.

The Japanese forward is the top scorer in Scotland and is under contract until 2025, but it appears as if his displays have been catching the eye at Selhurst Park two years on after they signed Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

Football Insider shared a story in the last 48 hours regarding Palace and Furuhashi, claiming that the Eagles have watched the forward on a number of occasions in recent months. The report states that the Premier League side are plotting a summer swoop, with a fee in the region of £15m possibly enough to get a deal over the line.

A worry for Celtic and Postecoglou

The news of a potential £15m move to England for Furuhashi may come as a worry to Postecoglou, who has hailed the star forward in recent months. The Celtic boss labelled Furuhashi’s movement as “outstanding” and the best he’s ever seen just last month.

"It's not about him taking his game up to another level. He's doing his role well and is really disciplined. It's just at times we don't see the potential for what can come of his movement.

"I get frustrated because I'm kind of wanting perfection like most managers, but that doesn't exist. Kyogo's movement I think is outstanding. It's the best I've ever seen.

"He's so hard to pick up for the opposition and I think sometimes it's hard to pick up for us to know when exactly to play it."

He has scored 10 more goals than any player at Parkhead this season and appears to be a real fox in the box as he averages just 6.4 passes per game this season, as per WhoScored.

Celtic also have a slight shortage of centre-forward options, with January arrival Hyeon-gyu Oh the only other striker available to Postecoglou alongside Furuhashi, so selling the forward over the coming months would leave the Hoops needing a new marquee attacker, which could come as a concern to a number of supporters.