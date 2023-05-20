Scottish champions Celtic dropped points for the second week running after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to St Mirren on Saturday afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou's side needing a late equaliser from Callum McGregor to avoid a second successive defeat.

A week on from the dismal derby loss away at Ibrox, the Old Firm giants again looked somewhat shaky this time around, having conceded early on as Curtis Main powered home after a defensive mix-up involving Anthony Ralston and Tomoki Iwata.

That surprise opener also saw experienced goalkeeper, Joe Hart endure a moment to forget, with the Englishman having needed to do 'much better' - according to Glasgow Live's Alan Galindo - after failing to keep out Main's drive strike.

The 36-year-old also rather stood and watched as the Buddies striker added a second just before the break with a well-taken, guided header, with that latter effort seeing the away side take control once again after Kyogo Furuhashi had drawn the Hoops level earlier in the half.

The blushes of Hart and his teammates were ultimately spared with just under ten minutes to play, however, as club captain, McGregor rifled home from range to ensure a share of the spoils.

While that draw will ultimately matter little with the title having already been wrapped up, Postecoglou will be concerned at the fact that his side have now won just one of their last four games in all competitions, with a Scottish Cup final showdown to come next month.

On a day of frustration for the Parkhead outfit, one man who particularly underwhelmed - alongside Hart - was wing wizard, Daizen Maeda, with the Japanese international having failed to make his mark from the flanks.

How did Maeda perform against St Mirren?

As the aforementioned Galindo stated, the 25-year-old has certainly 'had better games' in what has been a largely 'solid season', having been particularly erratic on the ball.

The £18k-per-week speedster notably lost possession on 18 occasions from just 49 touches prior to being withdrawn in the closing stages, ensuring that the forward lost the ball on average once every 2.8 touches.

Although the 12-cap machine did register one key pass in an attempt to offer a creative influence, the winger's most notable contribution saw him spurn a gilt-edged chance just prior to his withdrawal, having found the side netting from point-blank range.

That woeful miss epitomised what was a real off day for Maeda, with the former Yokohama F.Marinos ace also struggling in his defensive duties, after winning just four of his nine total duels.

Such a limp showing from the 5 foot 8 menace ultimately earned him a lowly 6.5 match rating, as per Sofascore, with that figure only ahead of Hart and Ralston among his starting teammates - a further indication of his struggles.

While he may not have been the only one, Maeda seemingly let his manager down this afternoon...