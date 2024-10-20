Celtic's perfect start to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign came to an end on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Both teams had won their first seven matches in the division ahead of the big clash but neither side was able to make it eight wins in eight in the end.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate had given the hosts a 2-0 lead in the first-half, before second-half strikes from Ester Solker and Graeme Shinnie secured a point for the Dons.

It was the first time the Hoops had conceded more than one goal in a game in the league this season and centre-back Auston Trusty's performance played a part in that.

Auston Trusty's performance against Aberdeen

The USA international, signed from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window, has been needed alongside Liam Scales in recent weeks due to the continued absence, through injury, of Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic have not conceded a goal in five outings with the former Spurs titan at the back in the Premiership this term, whilst they have let in three goals in three league games with Trusty as a starter.

The ex-Blades dud was questionable for the equalising goal as he did not get close enough to the forward laying the ball off to Shinnie in the box and the defender then turned his body away from the ball and made himself smaller, which helped to spin the shot off his ankles and past Kasper Schmeichel.

Trusty did win six of his 11 duels, though, and made two interceptions and one block to help his side out defensively at points, but he will surely be disappointed with his involvement in Shinnie's goal.

The American defender was not the worst performer on the pitch for the Hoops, though, as winger Daizen Maeda was even worse than the former Premier League flop.

Daizen Maeda's performance against Aberdeen

The Japan international started on the left wing and endured a frustrating afternoon against the Dons with a poor showing in and out of possession for the Scottish giants.

Maeda, who had produced zero goals and zero assists and missed a 'big chance' against Ross County before the break, was incredibly ineffective at the top end of the pitch.

He was involved in the build-up to Kyogo's goal but the winger got in down the left side and played a poor ball across the box, that was then dreadfully cleared by a defender straight to Hatate, whose effort then deflected for the striker to convert from close range.

Vs Aberdeen Daizen Maeda Minutes played 65 Shots 1 Shots on target 0 Key passes 1 Big chances created 0 Duels won 2/8 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Maeda was a lightweight off the ball for the Hoops, losing 75% of his duels, and failed to register a shot on target or a 'big chance' created.

The winger was handed a 4/10 player rating by the Scotsman, who lamented his play on the ball and his concession of possession in the build-up to Shinnie's goal, whilst they gave Trusty a score of 6/10.

Therefore, Maeda, who struggled in and out of possession throughout the game, was even worse than the centre-back and should be fearful of losing his place ahead of the clash with Atalanta.