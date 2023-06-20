Celtic are preparing to contact the agent of Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey ahead of a potential move to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Is Daniel Amartey leaving Leicester?

The Ghana international has clocked up a total of 145 appearances since arriving at the King Power Stadium from FC Copenhagen all the way back in 2016, but the upcoming window is set to present him with the opportunity to embark onto the next stage of his career.

The Foxes have publicly confirmed that the 28-year-old will leave the club as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the month, and journalist Ryan Taylor has already backed him to complete a switch north of the border, where he would be a “valuable asset” to the dressing room.

The Hoops recently announced the return of Brendan Rodgers in the dugout following the departure of Ange Postecoglou so the Northern Irishman will be entering the market to find his first signing of his second spell in charge, and the centre-back could be just the man he’s looking for.

Are Celtic signing Amartey?

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic have placed Amartey under “strong consideration” to be the first fresh face walking through the doors since Rodgers signed. Leicester’s veteran has already been “talking” to clubs over in Turkey whilst he’s also attracting “interest” from Saudi Arabia, but there is a “chance” that he could join the Bhoys, who are “ready to contact his agent”.

Celtic will know that Rodgers holding a strong existing connection to Amartey from his time at Leicester, and alongside the fact that he would cost literally nothing to recruit, he seems an ideal target.

The World Cup participant averaged 3.5 clearances and 1.7 aerial wins per top-flight game last season, not to mention that he had a 91.3% pass success rate, via WhoScored, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball when clearing the danger from his area.

Amartey, who will know what it takes to be successful having secured six trophies since the start of his career, would also be a great option for the manager to have at his disposal with his ability to be deployed in four various positions in both defence and midfield, so a reunion wouldn’t be a bad idea for Rodgers.