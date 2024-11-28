Whilst Brendan Rodgers' side continue to push on, Premier League scouts have reportedly been keeping a close eye on one Celtic gem as part of a five-club chase for his signature.

Celtic transfer news

Sitting top of the Scottish Premiership once again, Celtic's toughest tests often arrive in the form of Champions League clashes, and that was no different against Club Brugge. Following Cameron Carter-Vickers' calamitous own goal, which will no doubt be shown for years to come, the responsibility fell the way of Daizen Maeda to equalise in superb fashion on the hour mark.

Escaping with a point, the Bhoys must now turn their attention back towards domestic action and perhaps even the January transfer window, given that we are now just over a month away from the winter window swinging open.

When that does arrive, Celtic's first task may well be to keep hold of Nicolas Kuhn amid reported Premier League interest, before they look to do the same in the case of a future star.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Daniel Cummings is now at the centre of a five-club chase after Premier League scouts were sent to watch as he scored the winning goal against Club Brugge in the UEFA Youth League.

As things stand, the young goalscorer is out of contract in the summer and could leave the Scottish giants for a cross-border compensation of just €310,000 (£250,000). Attracting interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Burnley, Celtic face quite the battle to keep hold of the in-form Cummings, who is still just 18 years old and potentially ready for first-team minutes.

"Resilient" Cummings is not a player Celtic want to lose

With 22 goals in 20 games, it's fair to say that Cummings is taring it up at youth level. If ever a player was on the brink of breaking into senior football, a case could be made that it's the young Scotsman. Whether Celtic offer their young forward that chance remains to be seen, however, and with a number of clubs reportedly interested in his signature, Cummings may not wait around to find out.

Earning plenty of praise, the teenager was described as "skillful" and "resilient" by The Young Team, who scout Scotland's next top talents. Amid such impressive form too, it's difficult to argue with that description.

So, although some will be focused on the future of players such as Kuhn, Cummings is also one that Celtic should be desperate to keep hold of, given how he's impressed in the current campaign.