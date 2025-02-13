The transfer window may be closed but that hasn't stood in the way of more frustrating exit news for Celtic, who are now reportedly set to lose one of their rising stars to the Premier League.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys ended the January transfer window in a fairly positive mood despite losing Kyogo Furuhashi to Ligue 1 side Rennes, having welcomed the return of Jota before also signing Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace.

They've also since proved that even without Kyogo, they're still more than capable of maintaining their dominance in Scotland and even handed Bayern Munich quite the test in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie. Ultimately falling to a 2-1 defeat, Celtic at least gave themselves a late lifeline courtesy of Daizen Maeda's effort to halve Bayern's lead.

Whilst they continue to perform on the pitch though, the Scottish Premiership champions look destined to suffer yet another exit blow away from the action.

According to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham United are now on the verge of signing Daniel Cummings in a pre-contract deal which will, of course, see Celtic fail to make any profit on their talented youngster.

Just 18 years old, the young Scot has been stealing the headlines at youth level this season - scoring 18 goals in 19 games - but has still not done enough to break into Brendan Rodgers' first team.

Simply put, there's not a lot more that Cummings could be doing. The teenager hasn't just been knocking on the door of first-team football, he's been threatening to destroy it altogether. With that opportunity not coming at Celtic Park, an exit always seemed on the cards.

Celtic will regret losing "impressive" Cummings

Although every young player must remain patient, the first-team chance that Cummings has been craving has never quite looked on the cards at Celtic. And the Scottish giants will regret that from both a football and business standpoint.

Had Rodgers given Cummings the opportunity that he has earned throughout the current campaign, then a contract agreement would have been far simpler to execute, as would then a profitable exit. After choosing to leave the forward out of contention, however, the Bhoys are set to lose a rising star for free this summer.

Among those described as "impressive" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Celtic could live to regret how they've handled their young striker, especially if he translates his goals at youth level into moments to remember in the Premier League.