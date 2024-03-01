Celtic caught the eye on Wednesday night as they secured a staggering 7-1 win over Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead under the lights.

The Hoops were ruthless in front of goal as they put Dundee to the sword with relative ease, as seven different players got their names on the scoresheet.

There was a potential preview into the future during the second half of the match as Brendan Rodgers brought on teenage sensation Daniel Kelly on at half-time for captain Callum McGregor.

The Northern Irish head coach could now unearth the 18-year-old dynamo as the long-term homegrown replacement for the Hoops skipper, if the youngster continues his development and emerges as a consistent first-team performer.

Callum McGregor's statistics this season

The Scotland international has started all 28 of the club's matches in the Premiership this season, and has been a consistent presence in the middle of the park.

McGregor has completed 91.8% of his attempted passes in the division so far during the 2023/24 campaign. Only Cameron Carter-Vickers (92.2%) boasts a higher success rate within the current squad.

The 30-year-old whiz has also put work in defensively with 1.3 tackles per match to cut out opposition attacks, to go along with his two goals and five assists at the top end of the pitch.

He is a well-rounded midfielder who can control matches with his passing whilst being able to make contributions defensively and offensively for the Hoops.

At the age of 30, and with a contract that does not expire until 2028, there is no immediate need to find an heir to his position as a regular starter.

However, Kelly does not turn 19 until October and has plenty of years left ahead of him to develop and improve, which also means that there is no immediate need for him to emerge as a starting XI option for Celtic.

Why Daniel Kelly could eventually replace Callum McGregor

The 18-year-old gem, like McGregor, is a versatile midfielder who can play as a deep-lying number six, as a traditional number eight, or as an attacking midfielder.

He has showcased his ability to make an impact at the top end of the pitch for Celtic and Celtic B this season with a return of four goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Daniel Kelly Vs Dundee Sofascore rating 7.2 Minutes played 45 Goals One Tackles made One Dribble success rate 100% (1/1) Pass success rate 83% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kelly enjoyed an impressive Premiership debut for the first-team with a goal off the bench against Dundee on Wednesday night.

Hyun-jun Yang cut the ball back across the box for the teenage talent to superbly finesse his finish into the top right corner from inside the box.

He also made one tackle, which would work out as two tackles won over a full 90, and completed 100% of his attempted dribbles, which shows that the young gem can offer quality defensively and in transition. Although, his pass accuracy may need to improve to get to McGregor's level.

The Scotland U19 international, who Rodgers claimed has an "incredible" attitude, proved that he has what it takes to compete in a senior environment.

However, the task for him now is to prove that he can do it consistently and to a level that makes him a regular starter for the Hoops first-team in the future.

There is no rush, though, for him to achieve that and Rodgers should look to manage him carefully over the coming weeks, months, and possibly years, ahead of Kelly potentially emerging as the dream homegrown replacement for McGregor, who is 12 years older than him, in midfield.