An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to potentially replace Ange Postecoglou in the coming weeks...

What's latest on David Moyes to Celtic?

According to The Scottish Sun, the Hoops chiefs are drawing up a list of possible candidates to take over from the Australian manager and West Ham United boss David Moyes has been named as a 'likely contender'.

The report claims that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to land Postecoglou as their new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It is stated that the 57-year-old could be confirmed as Daniel Levy's new manager as early as next week and that would leave Celtic head of recruitment Mark Lawwell with the task of replacing him.

Would David Moyes be a success at Celtic?

The club's head of recruitment could alleviate any concerns from supporters about the long-term future of the side by landing an upgrade on Postecoglou in Moyes as the Scotsman has the ability to be a huge success at Parkhead.

Celtic's current boss has won the Scottish Premiership title in both of his seasons at the helm but his record in European competitions has left a lot to be desired.

In his first season, the Australian manager failed to get through the qualification rounds for the Champions League and dropped into the Europa League, in which the Hoops were knocked out in the group stage before losing both of their knockout round matches in the Conference League.

This term, Celtic directly qualified for the group stages of the Champions League and the boss oversaw a torrid six matches as the Scottish giants failed to win any games and lost four as they were sent packing out of Europe completely.

The club have won the Premiership title in 11 of the last 12 seasons but have not gone past the last 16 in any European competition in that time.

This is where Moyes could come in as a big upgrade on Postecoglou and bring success outside of domestic football to Parkhead in the coming seasons.

The 60-year-old, who fellow manager Chris Wilder claimed is "flourishing" with the Hammers in an interview with BBC Sport, has won 37 of his 62 games in Europe throughout his career, including five out of ten in the Champions League as he reached the quarter-finals with Manchester United.

Moyes led West Ham to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and has the chance to win the Conference League with them this term as they prepare to face Fiorentina in the final next Thursday, after winning 11 of their first 12 games in the competition.

His impressive record in Europe suggests that the Scotsman could bring success to Celtic in competitions that they have struggled badly in over the last decade, which could help the club to spread their dominance across the continent alongside their hold over Scottish football.