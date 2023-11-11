Celtic have been dealt a fresh injury blow regarding the fitness of one of their regular senior features, following a fresh update before Aberdeen.

Celtic injury news

The Scottish Premiership side currently have Reo Hatate, Liel Abada, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki out on the sidelines with their own respective injury problems for the foreseeable future, and unfortunately for supporters, they have now been joined by another squad member in the treatment room.

On Tuesday evening, Brendan Rodgers’ side suffered a staggering 6-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium leaving them at rock bottom of their group on just one point, so they’ve got it all to do in their final two fixtures should they want to stay in the competition.

During the heavy loss in midweek, Daizen Maeda didn’t help matters after receiving a straight red card after 23 minutes, and it appeared that the left-winger had hurt himself by making the tackle.

The Japan international has started 11 league games so far this season which highlights just how much of an integral feature of the starting side he is (WhoScored - Maeda statistics), but with an update on the 26-year-old’s fitness having emerged, he’ll face a wait before he can start his 12th.

Daizen Maeda ruled out for six weeks

Speaking to the press on Friday, Rodgers confirmed that Maeda is facing an extended spell on the sidelines at Celtic.

As quoted by STV News, he said: “Daizen will probably be up to six weeks out with the injury from the challenge. He has strained his medial knee ligament. f he was stronger in the challenge he probably wouldn’t have had the injury. The clash of feet has just opened up the knee ligament. It’s a big shame for us because he has been brilliant for me since I came here.”

Maeda injury a big setback for Rodgers

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Maeda has recently proven to be a “workhorse” for Celtic, so the fact that his high pressing and desire to make the magic happen in the final third will be unavailable for the next six weeks will be a blow for Rodgers. The Taishi native has four contributions - two goals and the same number of assists - to his name in the league this season (Transfermarkt - Maeda statistics), and he’s constantly able to carry a threat even if the end product isn’t always there.

Parkhead’s £18k-per-week earner (Celtic salaries), has recorded a total of 24 shots over the course of the current campaign, which is the third-highest throughout the squad behind Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley (FBRef - Celtic statistics), displaying his hunger and determination to hit the back of the net.

Furthermore, Maeda is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so there’s no doubt that the boss will be hoping to have that versaility back at his disposal as soon as possible.