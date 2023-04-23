There may still be a handful of games left to play in the season for Celtic, although, with the Scottish Premiership title all but secure, the Old Firm outfit can already begin to look toward the summer transfer window and the prospect of new recruits.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed in recent weeks that the Parkhead giants have begun to identify potential targets ahead of the upcoming window, with the Greek-Aussie seemingly keen to get the club's business done "early" prior to the start of next season.

According to reports in Germany - via the Daily Record - one man who could seemingly be on the radar of the Glasgow side is Koln midfielder, Denis Huseinbasic, with the Scottish champions, as well as rivals Rangers, said to have made contact with the player's representatives.

The piece does add that the 21-year-old - who is valued at around £4m, according to CIES Football Observatory - has also attracted interest from clubs in both England and France, with that long list of suitors an indication of just how highly-rated the promising German is by teams across Europe.

Would Huseinbasic be a good signing for Celtic?

The addition of the former Kickers Offenbach ace - who only arrived at his current side last summer - could well allow Postecoglou to find a long-term, midfield heir to club captain, Callum McGregor, at Paradise.

The latter man - who has racked up over 400 appearances for the Hoops to date - has been rather "irreplaceable" of late, according to teammate Greg Taylor, although with the Scotland international set to turn 30 later this year, there may need to be a plan in place to find a successor in that deep-lying role at the base of midfield.

In Huseinbasic, Celtic could well find just that as the 6 foot sensation mirrors McGregor in being able to feature in a variety of midfield roles, albeit while predominantly lining up in a central berth.

Hailed as a "very important" player by Koln boss Steffen Baumgart, the "ambitious" youngster - as per his manager - could also mirror the Bhoys skipper due to his creative flair, having provided four goals and two assists in just 24 games for his current side to date.

McGregor has also enjoyed a similar record this season with four goals and two assists in 35 games across all fronts, while the pair are also alike due to their ability to win back possession, as the Scotsman has averaged 1.3 tackles per game in the league this season, while Huseinbasic has averaged 1.2 for the same metric.

That quality both on and off the ball should seemingly indicate that the Germany U21 international could well step into the current Celtic man's shoes in the long term, while also potentially proving an able understudy in the short term.