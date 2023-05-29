Ange Postecoglou could complete the domestic treble this weekend coming as Celtic take on Inverness in the final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Hoops have already secured the Scottish Premiership title and the League Cup and now have one more match left to go before they finish their campaign.

Focus will then switch to the summer transfer window and there could be a few changes to the playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Football Insider reported that midfielder James McCarthy is one of the players who could be on their way out of the club in the coming months as Postecoglou is ready to cash in on the £20k-per-week outcast, who has only played five matches in all competitions this term.

Who could replace James McCarthy at Celtic?

The Hoops were linked with a swoop for FC Koln central midfielder Denis Huseinbasic in April and the head coach could now brutally ditch McCarthy by securing a deal for the German youngster.

In the Bundesliga, the 21-year-old has made 24 appearances and started seven games in 22/23, which means that he is gaining valuable experience in a major European league at such a young age.

Despite his lack of starts, the £4k-per-week dynamo has shown plenty of promise in the German top flight. He ranks in the top 1% of players in his position in the big five leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days for tackles and blocks made per 90; 2.62 and 1.82.

He also sits in the top 5% for non-penalty goals per 90 - with 0.46 - thanks to his five strikes in 29 appearances in the Bundesliga and Europa Conference League combined.

Huseinbasic, who manager Steffen Baumgart hailed as "very ambitious", has showcased his ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch as he has made vital defensive interventions and produced quality in the final third, which could make him an excellent replacement for McCarthy - who has left a lot to be desired.

Earlier this season, ex-Hoops ace Frank McAvennie described the Irish dud as "lost" and said: “Now, he does not look fit when he comes on. He obviously is not match fit. I do not know if the manager has sat down with him and told him there is a space there and he needs to step up.”

The rarely-seen midfielder played ten times in the Premiership last term, making 1.3 tackles and interceptions per game as he failed to contribute with a single goal or assist.

This suggests that Postecoglou could brutally ditch the outcast, who is 11 years older than Huseinbasic, and improve the squad by bringing the German prodigy in to bolster the competition for places in central areas.