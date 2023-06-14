A big update has emerged on Celtic and their efforts to find a new manager ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers to Celtic?

According to The Guardian, the Hoops are on the verge of completing a deal to bring Brendan Rodgers back to Parkhead.

The report claims that talks between the Northern Irish head coach and the Scottish giants have progressed well and a move back to Paradise is now 'all-but sealed'.

It states that the club believe that they have landed their man to replace Ange Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham Hotspur last week, and that his strong respect for majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has played a key part in his decision to return.

Is Brendan Rodgers a good appointment?

The 50-year-old coach could be a phenomenal appointment by the Hoops as he has the potential to be the perfect replacement for the recently-departed Australian chief.

During his two years at the helm, Postecoglou won five domestic trophies and proved himself capable of dominating Scottish football.

The 57-year-old won the League Cup and Premiership double in his debut campaign before completing the domestic treble this season by adding the Scottish FA Cup alongside the other two trophies.

However, the Greek-born tactician did not have it all his own way when competing in Europe.

Across the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, he won three of his 14 games on the continent outside of qualifying matches and did not win a single knockout clash.

Rodgers could come in and replicate the impact that Postecoglou had at Parkhead as the Northern Irishman has already proven himself in Scotland.

During his two-and-a-bit year stint in Glasgow earlier in his career, the ex-Swansea boss won seven domestic trophies and won back-to-back trebles in his two full seasons in charge.

This shows that the 4-2-3-1 coach knows exactly how to dominate the league and cups in Scottish football, in the same way that the now-Spurs chief did in the campaign just gone.

The former Liverpool manager, who was hailed as "very confident" by his former captain and Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, also struggled in Europe whilst at Celtic.

He failed to get past the group stage of the Champions League in two attempts but did win four knockout games in the Europa League, which suggests that the talented boss may fare slightly better than Postecoglou on the continent.

Therefore, Desmond could be about to land a perfect replacement for the Australian boss by securing this deal for the free-agent Northern Irishman, who could come in and hit the ground running at Parkhead.