Celtic are reportedly close to securing their replacement for Ange Postecoglou as Brendan Rodgers inches closer to a return to Parkhead this month.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has held talks with the former Leicester City manager and a deal to bring him back to the Scottish giants is said to be 'all-but done'.

Rodgers enjoyed a terrific first spell with the club as he won a sensational seven domestic trophies in less than three full seasons at the helm.

However, his second stint in Glasgow could look a little bit different as it was recently reported that Hoops legend Scott Brown could be in the frame to form part of the Northern Irishman's backroom staff, after the Scotsman completed his first season in senior management with Fleetwood Town in England.

Would Scott Brown be a good appointment for Celtic?

Bringing the 37-year-old tactician in as part of Rodgers' staff could be a masterclass of a move by Desmond this summer for several reasons.

Firstly, the retired midfielder has a pre-existing relationship with the Celtic supporters and would be able to instantly reconnect with the fans in the stadium. He spent 14 years at the club as a player and should know exactly what the paying punters expect and demand from the side week-in-week-out.

The tenacious enforcer made a staggering 614 appearances for the Hoops during his playing career and won 23 domestic trophies in that time, including ten Scottish Premiership titles. This means that he knows the standards that are required to consistently dominate football in Scotland and can, therefore, make sure that the current squad is keeping up with that.

His performance in charge of Fleetwood in League One in the 22/23 campaign also suggests that he has the coaching ability to be an excellent addition to Rodgers' staff.

They had finished 15th and 20th in League One in the previous two seasons and the ex-Celtic man led them to a 13th-placed finish in the division. He also won four of his six FA Cup matches in charge of the club to take them to the fifth round for the first time in their entire history.

Former teammate Gary Caldwell hailed the Bhoys legend's work with Fleetwood as "fantastic" and the statistics back that up as Brown progressed the side in both the league and cup competitions.

Therefore, the 37-year-old boss could be an exceptional addition to Rodgers' staff if he is willing to make the move back to Parkhead due to his relationship with the supporters, his coaching pedigree, and his knowledge of what is needed to win consistently in Scotland.