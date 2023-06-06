An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to convince one of their former managers to return to Parkhead this summer to replace Ange Postecoglou...

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers to Celtic?

According to the Daily Record, the Hoops are hoping to talk Brendan Rodgers into enjoying a second spell with the Scottish giants after the Northern Irishman left Premier League side Leicester City earlier this year.

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond revealed last year that he is actively involved in the managerial processes at the club, and is now lining up a swoop to reunite with the 50-year-old tactician.

The report, however, claims that the ex-Liverpool manager has told friends and family that he is planning to take a year away from football before returning to a job in one of Europe's top five leagues, which means that Desmond will need to produce a compelling pitch to tempt him into taking the role.

Would Brendan Rodgers be a success at Celtic?

The Hoops could pull off a masterstroke by bringing the former Swansea boss, who typically plays 4-2-3-1, back to Parkhead as the tinkerer would be Neil Lennon 2.0 for the club.

Rodgers, who was once dubbed a "genius" by reporter Sid Lowe, enjoyed two full seasons in charge of Celtic in 16/17 and 17/18, winning the Scottish Premiership title in both campaigns as well as five domestic cups - including three League Cup trophies and two FA Cups.

His incredible trophy haul in less than three years in Scotland illustrates the coach's excellent ability to build a winning team and instil a relentless mentality across all competitions, with pundit Hugh Keevins once hailing the "terrific" job he did.

Would it work the second time around, though? Well, it did for Lennon when the Northern Irishman made his grand comeback to Paradise in 2019.

The 51-year-old had won three titles in his last three seasons with Celtic between 2011/12 and 2013/14 and came back a few years ago to secure the Premiership trophy in 18/19 and 19/20, albeit before tendering his resignation in the latter stages of the following campaign.

Even despite that abrupt exit, Lennon's return shows that it is possible for a manager to achieve success in two separate spells in charge of the club without ruining the legacy that they created during their first time at the helm.

Rodgers, who won the FA Cup and the Community Shield during his tenure at Leicester, is a proven winner who knows how to build a team to compete on all fronts and that could make him the ideal candidate to replace Postecoglou, whose side won the domestic treble this season.

Therefore, Celtic must convince the ex-Hoops boss to take the job for a second time as he has the potential to come in and be Lennon 2.0 next term.