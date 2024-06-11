Celtic are set to compete in the revamped and restructured Champions League set-up next season after they won the Scottish Premiership title.

In the 2024/25 campaign, the Hoops will play eight games in the new league phase (formerly the group stage). They will play eight sides from Europe, rather than three teams twice, and play half of the games at Parkhead and half of the matches away from home.

Teams will need to finish inside the top eight in the league to automatically qualify for the knock-outs, whilst teams from ninth to 24th will then compete in two-leg play-off games to make the last 16.

The Scottish giants were knocked out of the Champions League during the group stages this season, as they finished bottom of their group, which included Lazio, Feyenoord, and Atletico Madrid.

Brendan Rodgers may now look to use the upcoming summer transfer window to improve his squad with the hope of making more progress in Europe next term.

The Northern Irish head coach could aim to strengthen his attacking options after the Hoops scored just five goals in six Champions League matches in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Celtic's interest in signing loan star

According to the Daily Record, Rodgers is 'desperate' to sign loan star Adam Idah from Norwich City after his impressive stint with the club this year.

The report claims that the Ireland international is a target for the former Liverpool and Leicester boss, who wants to snap him up on a permanent deal after his temporary spell at Parkhead.

It also states that the Canaries are looking for a fee of at least £6m to allow their academy graduate to move on from Carrow Road before the end of the summer transfer window.

There is no mention, though, of how much Celtic are prepared to pay for the 23-year-old centre-forward and if they are willing to splash out £6m on his services.

Football Insider have also published a report on the situation and they claim that new Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, who recently replaced David Wagner in the dugout in Norfolk, wants to evaluate the forward in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

The outlet states that he is a 'top target' for the Scottish giants, which backs up the Daily Record's claim, but adds that they are not going to wait around for too long if Thorup takes his time to decide on whether or not to cash in on the striker.

If Rodgers and Celtic can convince the Yellows to part ways with the forward this summer, though, then he could come in and thrive at Parkhead alongside another potential signing - Stuart Armstrong.

Celtic's interest in a Parkhead reunion

Football Insider recently claimed that the Premiership champions are plotting a swoop to sign the Scotland international on a free transfer ahead of next season.

The outlet reported that the 32-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as a target for the Bhoys after his 'surprise' exit from Southampton upon the expiry of his contract, after they won promotion to the Premier League.

They are said to be considering a move to sign the former Hoops ace but will look at younger alternatives before they decide to bring him back to Parkhead for a second stint in Glasgow.

During his first spell with Rodgers at Celtic, between 2016 and 2018, Armstrong racked up an eye-catching 22 goals and 13 assists in 88 appearances as a central midfielder.

This shows that the Scottish dynamo already knows how to perform in the Premiership and for the Hoops under the pressure of winning titles and trophies each season, which suggests that he could hit the ground running at Parkhead next season.

Like Idah, Armstrong has the experience of playing in Glasgow and in Scotland, which makes them both ideal targets in comparison to players from foreign leagues who would need time to adjust to the league and the pressures of playing for the club.

23/24 Premiership Stuart Armstrong Appearances 42 Goals 5 xA 7.08 Big chances created 11 Key passes per game 1.6 Assists 7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Hoops target is also still in top form after an impressive season in the Championship with Southampton, as they won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Idah could now be an exciting signing alongside Armstrong as the duo could come in and hit the ground running at Parkhead as an impressive attacking duo.

Why Adam Idah could thrive with Stuart Armstrong

The Saints maestro showcased his creative quality from a central midfield position during the 2023/24 campaign and he could be a fantastic player to play behind the Irish marksman.

Armstrong ranked within the top 9% of midfielders in the Championship for Expected Assisted Goals per 90 (0.20) and the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.33), which speaks to his ability to create high-quality opportunities for his teammates.

Idah, meanwhile, displayed his ruthless finishing in a Celtic shirt as he scored eight goals from 6.86 xG in the Premiership during the second half of the season.

That came after the 23-year-old striker, who Rodgers hailed as "fast" and a "catalyst", had scored six goals from 5.23 xG during the first half of the campaign for Norwich in the English Championship.

These statistics show that he was an efficient and effective finisher in England and Scotland during the season, with a combined 14 goals from 12.09 xG.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Appearances 15 Starts 5 Goals 8 Big chances missed 7 Conversion rate 27% Minutes per goal 76 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 6 foot 3 star was prolific during his short spell at Paradise as he impressively averaged a goal every 76 minutes for the Scottish giants.

Whilst there is no guarantee that he will be able to carry that form over to a full campaign in the Premiership if Celtic sign him permanently, Idah has the potential to thrive alongside Armstrong.

The pair could be an exciting duo to watch at Parkhead next term as the free agent midfielder has the creative quality to split open the opposition's defence to put the forward in positions to showcase his superb finishing ability.