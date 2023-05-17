Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is very aware of the possibility that some of his current first-team stars will move on to other clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The boss told the Daily Record:

“I think it’s fair to say we are in the second year and things are embedded, that includes the core playing group. But that also gives you the opportunity to grow as a team. Part of that challenge will be the more success you have the more likely it will be that some of your players will move on.

"They get the attention of other clubs. We have to be ready to fill those gaps with players who have the ability to take us to another level altogether. So there is always those challenges there."

Who could leave Celtic this summer?

One player who appears set to be on his way out of Parkhead is Israel international Liel Abada. Football Insider reported, last month, that the forward is expected to move on after rejecting a new contract from the Scottish giants and that the club could accept an offer of up to £10m for his services.

The 21-year-old, who was once hailed as a "revelation" by former Scotland full-back Alan Hutton, has proven himself to be a reliable attacking option for Postecoglou since coming through the door at the start of last season.

To date, Abada has racked up 27 goals and 18 assists in 97 appearances for the Hoops whilst mainly being deployed as a right winger and the club could find his dream replacement with a player they are reportedly interested in signing.

Celtic were recently linked with a possible swoop for Talleres winger Diego Valoyes and the whiz could be an excellent addition to the squad in place of the young forward.

Who is Diego Valoyes?

The 26-year-old is a right winger who currently plies his trade in the top-flight of Argentinian football and has been capped six times by Colombia at international level.

Since joining Talleres in 2018, the 5 foot 11 magician has scored 24 goals and assisted 17 in 130 outings in all competitions - including ten goals and six assists in 46 games since the start of 2022 - and has proven himself capable of delivering goals and assists from out wide in a similar fashion to the Israel star, who too is a right-sided option.

Valoyes has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.90 across 13 matches in the Liga Profesional de Futbol in 2023. In that time, the gem has scored two goals and created four 'big chances' - making 13 key passes - in just six starts.

These statistics show that the attacker has the quality to score goals and create opportunities for his teammates to find the back of the net, as Abada - who has registered 1.1 key passes per game in the Scottish Premiership this term - has for Celtic.

Whilst there is no guarantee that Valoyes will be able to adapt to football in Scotland, his similar form to the current Hoops ace in the final third indicates that signing him is a gamble worth taking for Postecoglou as he could be a dream replacement for the £10m wizard this summer.