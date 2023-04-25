The Ange Postecoglou reign at Celtic has seen a number of impressive talents arrive at Parkhead in recent times, with the likes of Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi having all proven integral to the Greek-Aussie's Hoops revolution.

There have also, however, been a handful of notable outgoings amid the plethora of new additions in Glasgow, with the Old Firm outfit having potentially let a few diamonds slip from their grasp.

On the face of it, it had appeared something of a blow to see young Karamoko Dembele leave the Bhoys last summer, although the 20-year-old has since endured a difficult time of it at Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois, having failed to score or register a single assist in 16 outings in France this season.

Once hailed as a "potential star" - as per The Scottish Sun - amid interest in his services from Manchester City back in 2016, the diminutive winger had come to wider attention after turning out for the Scottish Premiership side's U20's at the age of just 13.

As is so often the case, that early hype - which also saw the London-born speedster described as a "big talent" by Brendan Rodgers - was perhaps more of a burden than a blessing, with the 5 foot 7 ace going on to make just ten first-team appearances for the club in total.

With the forward making way at the end of last season after a campaign disrupted by injury and a slide down the pecking order, there was largely a sense of what might have been among those at Celtic Park, rather than obvious anger at letting the once-promising gem move on to pastures new.

The same may not be said, however, about another academy graduate, Ben Doak, with the 17-year-old already making a fine impression following his move to Premier League side, Liverpool, last year.

How is Ben Doak getting on at Liverpool?

While Dembele is currently failing to make his mark in France, Doak has quickly caught the attention of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, having already notched up five first-team appearances in his new home despite his youth.

The Scotland U21 international - who previously made two senior outings for the Bhoys - has been described as a "huge talent" by journalist Barry Anderson, who also described him as a player who can leave defenders "for dead", such is his "fearless" nature down the flank.

Having opted to move on from Celtic last year - after being tempted by the "top-level" facilities and "standards" on Merseyside - the teenager already has 11 goals and eight assists to his name at youth level this season, including eight goal involvements in just eight UEFA Youth League games.

Such form has even seen the fleet-footed dynamo lauded as an "exciting prospect" by Celtic and Liverpool icon, Kenny Dalglish, while the £180-per-week gem was also hailed as a "natural force" by Klopp after featuring against AC Milan in a friendly back in December.

For the "explosive winger" - as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - to have already caught the attention of the German coach is a further indication of his talent, with it looking as if the sky is the limit for the Dalry native.

While there will be a sense of pride among those at Paradise to see one of their former assets blossoming elsewhere, it will remain a blow that Postecoglou and co weren't able to have Doak in the first-team picture over an extended period of time.