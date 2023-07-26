An update has emerged on Celtic and their transfer plans for the remainder of the summer window as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Turkish reporter Ahmet Konanç, the Hoops remain active in the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic as Brendan Rodgers eyes a swoop for the World Cup sensation.

He has claimed that the Scottish giants are competing with Fenerbahce to secure the 28-year-old titan's signature, whilst the Super Lig side are now in contact with Paris Saint-Germain's Keylor Navas as an alternative option.

This comes as a twist to the tale as Fabrizio Romano reported on the 16th of July that a €9m (£7.7m) deal had been agreed between the Turkish team and Dinamo.

They have failed to get that move over the line in the subsequent ten days and Celtic are seemingly now interested in an attempt to usurp Fenerbahce before the deadline.

How good is Dominik Livakovic?

The 6 foot 2 colossus enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 campaign for club and country and his performances suggest that he would be far better for the Hoops than current no.1 Joe Hart.

For the Croatian giants, Livakovic averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 across 35 SuperSport HNL matches. He saved 74% of the shots on his goal and did not make a single error leading to a shot or goal for the opposition in that time.

The 6 foot 2 shot-stopper also caught the eye with his performances in Europe. An average Sofascore rating of 6.98 in six Champions League games placed him third within his club's squad.

However, his heroics at the 2022 World Cup for Croatia were arguably the most impressive part of his season.

He averaged an excellent Sofascore rating of 7.33 across seven appearances at the tournament, in which time he saved 78% of the shots against him and did not make a single blunder leading to an opposition shot or goal.

Livakovic also saved a penalty from Real Madrid's Rodrygo in a shootout to help his country knock Brazil out of the competition, which came after teammate Luka Modric hailed him as "miraculous" for his three shootout stops against Japan in the previous round.

Hart, on the other hand, struggled at times for Celtic.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.77 across 37 Scottish Premiership outings and saved 65% of the shots on his goal to go along with four direct mistakes leading to shots by the other team.

The former England international also endured a dismal Champions League campaign with an average Sofascore rating of 6.23, which placed him bottom of the 22-man squad. During those six matches, the ex-Manchester City saved just 52% of the efforts on target and made one error directly leading to an opposition goal.

These statistics indicate that the Dinamo star would arrive as a far better option than Hart for Rodgers based on their form for their respective club, and country in the Croatian gem's case, last season.

Livakovic has showcased his ability to perform consistently at a considerably more impressive level by saving a higher percentage of the shots against him and being less of a liability between the sticks when it comes to making mistakes.