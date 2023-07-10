Celtic have thrown their hat into the ring for Donny van de Beek this summer, with 90Min reporting that they are one of the clubs who have already spoken to the player's representatives.

What is the latest Celtic transfer news?

With Brendan Rodgers now back at the helm of the Scottish Premiership side, the former Leicester boss will want to make his mark on the squad and mould it to his liking. Having taken over from Ange Postecoglou, the side will be built more to the fast-paced needs of the Aussie coach rather than Rodgers' and that could mean plenty of transfer business this summer.

One name that has already been linked is Kieran Tierney, with the Arsenal man potentially available on a deal this summer. The Hoops are one of several sides that could try and move for the left-back, with the player himself apparently not averse to a return to Scotland. A more recent report though has suggested that a deal to bring the defender back to the Scottish Premiership champions may be hard to do.

Another player linked with a move to Celtic is Scott McTominay at Manchester United. Right now, that seems to just be interest on the part of the Hoops, with the Scotland international seen as one of the players who could be allowed to leave Old Trafford this transfer window.

Are Celtic signing Donny van de Beek?

However, it's another Red Devils man who is now on the radar of Rodgers it seems. That's because, according to a report from 90Min, the Bhoys have already held discussions over a potential deal for Donny van de Beek from Man United.

There are believed to be a handful of sides who are all keen to bring the midfielder in this transfer window, with talks having already taken place between the player's representatives and some of these clubs. One of the teams named as having contacted the Netherlands international's camp is Celtic, with Rodgers clearly looking to snatch a high-ceiling player whose stock is at rock bottom.

Indeed, Van de Beek has had a torrid time of it at Old Trafford since his move to the club back in 2020/21, so a deal elsewhere to get more frequent football would be beneficial to the midfielder. In fact, his league gametime has gotten continually worse and worse since his move to United. At Ajax, he managed at least 15 league games a season before his move to England. Since joining the Red Devils, he has struggled to manage over ten and that includes a loan stint with Everton.

In the 2022/23 campaign, he was given only seven Premier League games - and only two of those were actual starts. Van de Beek has had to therefore make do with time on the bench in the large part, and that has also led to his international appearances dwindling. The Dutchman has a total of 19 caps for his national team, but his last showing for them came all the way back in 2021.

With his playing time drying up, the Netherlands have simply stopped calling on him. A switch to Celtic then could lead to more minutes - and could get him back in the picture for his country. If he did join the Hoops, he proved during his time with Ajax too that he would be a more than capable option in the centre of the field, with 51 goal contributions during his time at the club.