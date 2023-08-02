Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and the rest of the board have decided to back his manager Brendan Rodgers in the summer transfer window so far.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Hoops have brought in five new players on permanent deals to bolster the squad ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season later this month.

Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio were the first two arrivals of the window and they have since been joined by Hyun-jun Yang, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, and Maik Nawrocki.

That may not be the end of their business, however, as journalist and transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Bhoys remain interested in a deal to sign Manchester United central midfielder Donny van de Beek, although a move is said to be unlikely at this stage.

How good is Donny van de Beek?

The Netherlands international has struggled in England, with only 11 Premier League starts in three years, but his form for Ajax prior to the switch to Old Trafford suggests that the quality is there for him to be a terrific signing for Rodgers.

Van de Beek's proved himself to be a midfielder who is capable of making a big impact at the top end of the pitch with his ability to score and create goals on a regular basis during his time with the Dutch giants.

This means that the Bhoys could finally replace Aaron Mooy, who announced his retirement earlier this summer after just one season at Parkhead, by signing the £120k-per-week maestro to replace the veteran's contributions in the final third.

Last term, the now-retired magician scored four goals and assisted ten in 29 Premiership matches. The 32-year-old wizard, who created 1.3 chances per game, also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13, which was the eighth-best score within the squad out of 30 players.

Only Jota (11), who has since left to join Al Ittihad, and Matt O'Riley (12) assisted more league goals for Celtic than Mooy last season, which suggests that the ex-Huddersfield man's exit has left a gap in the side for a creative midfielder to come in.

Van de Beek could take up that spot if he is able to recapture his Ajax form. During his last two Eredivisie terms, the 26-year-old talent racked up 17 goals and 15 assists in 57 appearances, which included ten assists in his 2018/19 outings, whilst he also created 1.8 key passes per match throughout his final season in his home country.

The United flop averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.32 across 23 Eredivisie matches in the 2019/20 campaign, which shows that the gem is capable of delivering consistently brilliant performances as that rating would have placed him second - only behind Jota - within the Celtic team last term.

Therefore, the creative wizard, who ex-Scotland defender Alan Hutton claimed would be an "outstanding" addition for the Hoops, could be a dream replacement for Mooy due to his ability to score and create goals from a midfield position.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Van de Beek will be able to rediscover his touch at the top end of the pitch but a loan deal, if Rodgers is able to get one over the line this summer, could be an ideal move for all parties involved in an attempt to revive his career.