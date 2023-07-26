Brendan Rodgers returned to Parkhead for a second spell last month to replace Ange Postecoglou as Celtic manager and has been backed by the board during the summer transfer window.

Who have Celtic signed this summer?

The Hoops officially confirmed the signing of Polish central defender Maik Nawrocki on a five-year deal from Legia Warsaw on Wednesday, which has made him the fifth arrival so far.

Australia international Marco Tilio, Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, and South Korean duo Hyun-jun Yang and Kyeok-kyu Kwon have also joined the Scottish giants ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

However, that may not be the end of their business as Rodgers may look to strengthen his side further before the deadline passes, which is in over a month's time.

One ambitious target the Bhoys have been linked with a possible swoop for is Manchester United central midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is also being eyed up by the likes of Milan, Sevilla, and Crystal Palace, among others.

How good is Donny van de Beek?

The Netherlands international has struggled during his time in England with the Red Devils but his Ajax form indicates that the quality is there for him to be a terrific signing for the Hoops to partner Liel Abada in attack.

Van de Beek has only started 11 Premier League matches in three years since his move to Old Trafford in 2020, which included a loan spell with Everton at the start of 2022.

Prior to that, the 26-year-old whiz, who former Scotland defender Alan Hutton recently claimed would be an "outstanding" signing for Celtic, produced 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 first-team outings for Ajax from a central or attacking midfield position.

The Dutch gem could be a brilliant fit for the number ten role in Rodgers' 4-2-3-1 system, which would see Abada line up alongside him as part of the trident of midfielders behind Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic's Israel international was one of the team's top performers last season.

He plundered ten goals in 13 Premiership starts, alongside 21 appearances as a substitute, and ended the campaign as the club's third-top scorer - only behind Jota (11) and Kyogo (27).

Abada also created ten 'big chances' for his teammates and was only rewarded with five assists, which suggests that the other attackers within the squad failed to make the most of his creativity.

Van de Beek, however, could come in and provide the 21-year-old wizard with a reliable scorer alongside him in the attacking midfield positions to finish off the opportunities that he creates.

The former Ajax star scored 28 goals across his last three Eredivisie seasons, which works out at around nine goals per league term.

This could make him an upgrade on Celtic's current options in that position if he is able to translate that form over to Scotland as no central midfielder managed more than six Premiership strikes.

Van de Beek also created 1.8 chances per game during his final league term with Ajax in 2019/20, which only Matt O'Riley (2.1) and Jota (1.9) outperformed for the Hoops throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Therefore, Abada and the Manchester United man could form a lethal partnership as part of Rodgers' three attackers behind Kyogo due to their respective ability to score and assist goals on a regular basis.

Of course, there is a question mark over whether van de Beek can return to the form he showcased at Ajax but his impressive statistics in his home country suggest that is a gamble worth taking.