Celtic are bracing themselves to lose their head coach with Ange Postecoglou reportedly closing in on a move away this week.

The Australian boss is said to be finalising a switch to Tottenham Hotspur across the border and this will leave the club in need of a new manager ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

They could be hit with a double blow as The Scottish Sun recently reported that Spurs are also hoping to land Hoops star Kyogo Furuhashi alongside Postecoglou.

The English side are said to be willing to pay a fee of up to £30m to sign the Japan international as one of their marquee signings this summer.

Who could replace Kyogo Furuhashi at Celtic?

FC Utrecht forward Anastasios Douvikas could be a dream replacement for the current Parkhead star, after being linked with a switch to the Scottish giants earlier this year.

The 23-year-old, who is reportedly valued at £6.9m and being eyed by fellow Scottish Premiership side Rangers, enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and his form in the Netherlands indicates that the prolific ace could be a regular scorer for the Hoops next term if he joins this summer.

Douvikas averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 and plundered 19 goals in 24 starts in the division. He also showcased his ability to bring others into the game as he created seven 'big chances' for his teammates.

The Greek sensation, who was described as always being "sharp" by journalist Josh Bunting, has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer in the Dutch top flight, with an impressive strike rate of one goal every 1.26 starts.

Kyogo, meanwhile, scored 27 goals in 31 Premiership appearances in the XI for Celtic, which works out at one every 1.15 starts - a marginally better return than the Utrecht star managed.

The 28-year-old was the only player in the squad with more than 11 in the league and this suggests that his exit would leave a gaping hole at the top end of the pitch, but one that Douvikas could fill.

Celtic snapping up the Eredivisie marksman could also provide an upgrade from a creative perspective as Kyogo only produced one 'big chance' for his teammates in the Premiership, six fewer than the Greece international did in his respective league.

Therefore, the £6.9m finisher could be a dream replacement for the Hoops in the number nine position as he has showcased his ability to be a prolific scorer and an adept creator, whilst he is also five years younger than the Japanese ace and has plenty of years left ahead of him to develop and improve.