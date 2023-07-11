Celtic kick off their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign at home to Ross County at Parkhead on the fifth of August and there could be a few new faces for the crowd to watch.

The Hoops have made two signings so far in the summer transfer window and they still have plenty of time left before the deadline to make further additions to their squad.

Northern Irish tactician, Brendan Rodgers returned to Paradise to replace Ange Postecoglou last month, after leaving Leicester City earlier this year, and has been able to bring in Odin Thiago Holm along with Australian international Marco Tilio so far.

The latter has joined on a permanent deal from Melbourne City and will be hoping to bolster the manager's attacking options over the months to come.

He has the quality to be a goalscoring threat from out wide and Rodgers could get the best out of him by securing a deal to sign reported Celtic target Anastasios Douvikas.

How good is Anastasios Douvikas?

The Greek international, who has been valued at £6.9m by FC Utrecht, is a prolific centre-forward who also has the quality to be an excellent creator for his teammates, which could make him a very good addition to the squad.

Douvikas, who was once hailed as "sharp" by journalist Josh Bunting, showcased his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis as he plundered 19 goals in 24 Eredivisie starts during the 2022/23 campaign.

Kyogo Furuhashi (27) was the only Celtic player to score more league goals than the Utrecht star last season, which suggests that Rodgers could land another excellent goalscoring option to bolster his attack by signing the 23-year-old marksman.

However, his creativity is what could set him apart from the club's current centre-forwards. Douvikas created seven 'big chances' and provided 0.6 key passes per Eredivisie game for his teammates last term.

Kyogo, meanwhile, managed half as many key passes per outing and only created one 'big chance', whilst Hyeon-gyu Oh produced one 'big chance' along with an average of 0.4 key passes per clash across his 16 league appearances.

This suggests that the Greek dynamo would be Rodgers' most creative number nine option, which is why he could be the dream striker for Tilio to be paired with as the Australia international could profit from his chance creation.

The 21-year-old winger racked up ten goals in 25 A-League starts last season, after five goals in 13 starts during the previous term, which - now that Jota has moved on to Al Ittihad - is the second-most goals of any current Celtic player from the campaign just gone, only behind Kyogo's aforementioned 27 strikes

Tilio could, therefore, be one of Rodgers' best goalscoring options in midfield, and playing with a striker as creative as Douvikas could allow the former Melbourne dynamo to thrive, as the Greek gem has proven himself to be far more capable of opening up opposition defences than the club's other number nine options.

This is why the Utrecht finisher could be the perfect signing to complement the left-footed wizard at Parkhead next season, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Scottish giants will go ahead with a deal to sign the forward.