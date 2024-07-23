The summer transfer window still has over a month left to run and this means that Celtic have plenty of time left to get their incoming business done.

Brendan Rodgers has already brought in two goalkeepers to bolster his squad following the departure of Joe Hart, with Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo signing on permanent deals.

The Hoops have also reportedly agreed a £3.4m deal with Benfica to sign midfielder Paulo Bernardo, who spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Parkhead.

Rodgers and Celtic could now land a dream signing for Callum McGregor in Glasgow by swooping to sign another one of the club's reported transfer targets.

Celtic's interest in American dynamo

It was recently reported by the Daily Record that the Hoops are interested in a deal to sign central midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Venezia.

The outlet claimed that the USA international has emerged as a target for the Scottish giants, who have been alerted to the chance of bringing him after his move to Italian giants Inter fell through.

It added that the midfield dynamo, who is valued at £6m, is also wanted by Premier League side Brentford and a number of other teams, which means that Celtic could need to move quickly if they want to get a deal over the line.

The Scottish Premiership champions must now attempt to snap the Serie B starlet up before the end of the transfer window as he could be their dream partner for McGregor in the middle of the park.

Why Tessmann could be perfect for McGregor

Tessmann and the Scotland international could be a terrific pairing at the base of Rodgers' midfield to control the tempo of games and restrict what the opposition can do on the ball.

Both players are athletic midfielders who can get across the pitch to win possession back whilst also being creative players who like to make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

Tessmann averaged 6.7 ball recoveries per game across 37 appearances in the Serie B last term, whilst McGregor managed 6.6 per match in the Premiership, which suggests that both players can consistently recover the ball back for their side.

23/24 season Callum McGregor (Premiership) Tanner Tessmann (Serie B) Appearances 35 37 Goals 2 6 Big chances created 7 6 Key passes per game 1.4 1.3 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.2 2.0 Duel success rate 54% 53%

As you can see in the table above, they both offer similar qualities in the middle of the park for their respective sides in and out of possession.

Tessmann appears to be the greater threat in front of goal but there is not much between them when it comes to creating chances, making tackles and interceptions, and winning their duels on the deck and in the air.

Described as an "immense conductor" of play by Youth Scouting creator Max on X, the Venezia star could be a dream alongside McGregor as their respective qualities in and out of possession could allow them to dominate opposition teams.

They can suffocate sides with their constant desire to win the ball back and then pile the pressure on defences with his creativity and quality in possession, which is why Rodgers must now swoop to sign Tessmann to partner McGregor.