Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt have been slammed for their displays as the Hoops fell to a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox in the Old Firm derby.

What did Starfelt and McGregor do at Ibrox?

With the visitors already trailing 2-0, the defender and midfielder were caught out following a calamitous giveaway, and this allowed Fashion Sakala to net the third goal for Rangers.

It was a poor mistake from both players, and sealed their fate on the day as the Champions saw their 28-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Sky Sports commentator Andy Walker singled out both players for giving an easy goal to the hosts, who enjoyed a dominant victory against a rotated Celtic side.

"Credit to the goalscorer, but my word, what a mess from McGregor and Starfelt. It's a gift that secures the win for Rangers," he stated on commentary.

What next for Celtic?

Despite putting in a thoroughly unimpressive performance at the home of their rivals, Celtic will likely not be too dismayed, given that they came into the game with the title secured, and made a number of changes to the lineup.

Starfelt has been a regular starter despite suffering from injuries earlier on in the season, and despite his poor display, will still likely keep his place going forward.

McGregor and Starfelt were both given 6.2 ratings by SofaScore given their role in the third goal, and neither player will have been happy with their showings on the day.

McGregor won just one of his five duels and lost possession five times, whilst Starfelt lost the ball nine times in a difficult afternoon.

The pair both attempted to seize on a loose ball in the Celtic half, and both lost out amidst confusion which allowed Sakala to pounce and eventually finish for the goal.

Celtic have now won the Premiership with just two defeats under their belt at this stage, and with the Scottish Cup final coming up, Ange Postecoglou elected to rotate his squad, with the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda on the bench.

It was a decision that ultimately backfired, but if Celtic do secure victory against Inverness in June, they will secure a dominant domestic treble, having beaten Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final and the FA Cup semi-final.

There has been speculation linking Postecoglou with a move to England, but if he stays at Celtic Park, it seems likely that another season of glory will await the Hoops next season.