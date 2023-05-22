Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi was recently honoured with the PFA Scotland Men's Player of the Year award after another stunning campaign in the Scottish Premiership under Ange Postecoglou.

The Hoops plundered 25 goals and two assists in 30 starts in the top-flight with that coming after the attacker struck 12 times in 16 starts in the previous season.

The Japanese talent has proven himself to be a prolific scorer in Scotland and is a player who the manager can rely on at the top end of the pitch over the course of a campaign.

However, having variety in a squad can be important as it provides the opposition with different threats and allows the team to switch up their tactics and style if needed in games where a change is required.

The Hoops were recently linked with a possible swoop for centre-forward Eduvie Ikoba from Hungarian outfit Zalaegerszeg and he could be a dream alternative to Kyogo in the number nine position.

Who is Eduvie Ikoba?

The 25-year-old is an American striker who has been in fine form in front of goal this season since his move to Hungary from AS Trencin last summer.

He is a 6 foot 3 attacker, who Yanks Abroad hailed as "prolific", his physical presence could offer Celtic a different dynamic at the top end of the pitch.

Kyogo stands at 5 foot 7 and offers almost no aerial quality to the Hoops. The Japan international lost 87% of his contests in the air in 2022/23 and won 0.1 per game in the Premiership, which shows that the 28-year-old gets bullied in aerial duels.

Ikoba, meanwhile, could provide more of an outlet for his teammates when they play longer. His height could allow him to win flick-ons or hold the ball up to bring others into play, rather than Kyogo being dominated and potentially losing the ball to the opposition from longer passes.

Therefore, the American marksman could be a useful alternative to the Japanese star, particularly in European matches when Celtic are not expected to dominate the ball and may need more of a physical presence to retain possession.

The Zalaegerszeg ace, who writer Caleb Turner dubbed "fascinating", has also scored 11 goals in 21 league starts this season, suggesting that the potential is there for him to also be a reliable goalscorer, although it remains to be seen whether he can translate that form over to Scotland.

As an alternative option to Kyogo, who may only come off the bench and start the occasional game, this could be a worthwhile gamble for Postecoglou to make this summer.