Celtic kicked off their pre-season tour of Japan with a goal-infested 6-4 defeat to Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday, as Daizen Maeda scored a hat-trick and David Turnbull chipped in with a goal.

However, none of the club's new signings were able to make an appearance.

Marco Tilio is set to miss the start of the season, Odin Thiago Holm was not involved, and Hyun-jun Yang is yet to be officially confirmed by the Hoops.

Celtic transfer news - Mohamed Elyounoussi

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers still has plenty of time left in pre-season to test out the fresh arrivals and there could be more to come before the end of the summer transfer window.

One player who could be on their way to Glasgow prior to September's deadline is Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi, who is currently a free agent after his departure from Southampton at the end of last month.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph recently suggested, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, that the Hoops could hold talks with the winger over a possible return to Parkhead.

How good is Mohamed Elyounoussi?

The 28-year-old marksman enjoyed an excellent spell on loan with Celtic earlier in his career and his form for Neil Lennon's side during the 2020/21 campaign suggests that he is good enough to be an excellent signing for the club.

Elyounoussi played the majority of his matches as a left-winger in a 4-2-3-1 system for former Hoops coach and caught the eye with ten goals and four assists in 21 Scottish Premiership starts.

With this in mind, he could be Rodgers' next version of Scott Sinclair, who enjoyed a terrific time in that position for the Northern Irish tactician at both Swansea and in Glasgow.

The English forward made 238 competitive appearances for the manager of both clubs combined and chipped in with 95 goals alongside 50 assists, which works out as a direct contribution every 1.64 matches on average.

During his final season at Paradise with Rodgers, Sinclair racked up nine goals and three assists in 28 Premiership clashes throughout the 2018/19 campaign, which was less impressive than the possible new signing's last campaign in Scotland.

Elyounoussi produced 24 goals and 14 assists in 67 outings for Celtic in all competitions across his 18 months on loan. This is an average of one goal involvement every 1.76 games and shows that the Norwegian dynamo is capable of being a consistent attacking threat.

The former Southampton whiz, who was once described as a "tricky" player by the aforementioned Joseph, is a proven Premiership performer who would not have to adapt to football in Scotland, which could allow him to hit the ground running without needing a period of adjustment.

Therefore, the talented ace, who scored once in 33 Premier League matches last term, could be an excellent addition to the squad this summer to bolster the attacking options at Rodgers' disposal.

Liel Abada (ten) and Jota (11) were the only wingers to hit double figures for league goals during the 2022/23 campaign and the latter has since left to join Al Ittihad.

This suggests that Elyounoussi's proven ability to score consistently at that level, at a similar rate to Sinclair's production under Rodgers for Swansea and Celtic, would come as a welcome boost to the club to replace the goals that they have lost through the Portuguese flyer's departure.