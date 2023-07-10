Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond was forced to appoint a new manager last month after Ange Postecoglou left to move to the Premier League.

The Australian head coach joined Tottenham Hotspur after two years at the helm, which included a domestic treble-winning campaign last term.

Brendan Rodgers has been brought in for his second spell at Parkhead to replace the 57-year-old tactician and this could result in players having a clean slate ahead of next season.

One ace who struggled for game time under Postecoglou last season was attacking midfielder David Turnbull but the new manager's favoured 4-2-3-1 set-up could be perfect for him in the number ten role.

He only started six Scottish Premiership matches during the 2022/23 campaign and a change of system could allow him to flourish with the freedom of playing behind a striker.

Rodgers could also help to get the best out of the Scotland international by securing a deal to reunite him with one of his former teammates - Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The Norway international is said to be on the club's radar after leaving English side Southampton on a free transfer, having enjoyed a previous spell at Paradise.

How good is Mohamed Elyounoussi?

He has spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Celtic from the Saints and proved himself to be an excellent option at Premiership level as a left winger.

The 28-year-old dynamo produced ten goals and four assists from out wide over 21 league starts, whilst he also created 34 chances for his teammates.

Only Jota (11) and Kyogo Furuhashi (27) scored more Premiership goals last season than Elyounoussi managed during his final term with the Hoops, which suggests that the potential is there for him to be an excellent addition to the squad.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Turnbull excelled as an attacking midfielder alongside the Norwegian talent in a 4-2-3-1 as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.47 across 30 league starts - a score no Celtic player bettered in the season just gone.

The 24-year-old magician racked up an exceptional nine goals and 2.4 chances created per match for the Hoops. Whereas, none of Postecoglou's midfielders managed more than six goals or 2.1 key passes per game in the league last term.

These statistics suggest that Turnbull has the quality to be a standout performer for Rodgers as a number ten with his immense creative talent, which was unable to shine through in Postecoglou's 4-3-3 system.

The signing of Elyounoussi, who was described as "tricky" by journalist Anthony Joseph, would help to make the Scottish maestro unstoppable as the 5 foot 10 dynamo has the goalscoring potential to thrive off the midfielder's service.

This means that opposition teams could find it impossible to stop Turnbull as he may offer a big goal threat whilst also being able to create high-quality opportunities for reliable goalscorers like Elyounoussi and Kyogo on a regular basis.

Therefore, Celtic must swoop to snap up the free agent in the coming weeks as his pre-existing relationship with Turnbull and ability to excel in a 4-2-3-1 shape could make him an excellent addition to the team.