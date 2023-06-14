Celtic hiring Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca would potentially be an 'exciting' appointment to replace Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Celtic and Enzo Maresca?

As per The Sun, Celtic are set to speak to Maresca regarding the managerial vacancy at Parkhead now that Manchester City's Champions League final tie against Inter Milan has been and gone.

The 43-year-old is said to have the backing of sections of the Celtic hierarchy and is viewed as a trusted commodity by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Maresca serves as one of his assistant managers at the Premier League champions.

Former Ascoli manager Fulvio Fiorin has backed Maresca to strike out on his own as a manager in an interview with The Times, stating: “I haven’t spoken to Enzo specifically about Celtic, but I do know that he has that ambition, that desire to stretch himself and improve. He is someone who accepts challenges. For sure, not everyone has the courage to go and work at a club like Celtic, but I don’t believe Enzo would shy away from it."

Maresca has held one role in senior management at Serie B side Parma, where he won four matches, drew five and lost five before being sacked after just 14 matches in charge of the Italian outfit, as per Transfermarkt.

Previously, Maresca also enjoyed a productive spell as manager of Manchester City's elite development squad and guided them to their first-ever Premier League 2 title back in 2020/21.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks Maresca could prove to be an intriguing appointment by Celtic as they look to secure a new manager.

Jones told FFC: "It makes a lot of sense that this is one of the first places they would look towards for a replacement. Obviously, the type of team you would expect he would build, the contacts that he would be able to lean on and the philosophy would probably fit too on the back of what Ange has built at that club in terms of the expectation. I think in terms too of keeping the fan base on side, they were so bonded by Postecoglou and there will be amazing disappointment at the club at the moment that he's gone. It needs to be an interesting and exciting man that comes in to replace him and Maresca definitely ticks those boxes."

Would Maresca be a good appointment for Celtic and who else has been linked?

By all means, Maresca, who played with Zidane as a player, looks to be a promising coach that has a first-hand grasp of how to play successful entertaining football given his time spent at Manchester City. However, there would be some reticence from the Celtic support given his lack of managerial experience.

Several other managers have been linked to the job, none more so than former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers, who has been at the centre of face-to-face discussions with Celtic chiefs over a possible return to Parkhead, as per The Daily Mail.

Ex-Norwich City man Daniel Farke has also been in dialogue with the Scottish champions according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who stated on Twitter: "News Farke: Talks with Celtic FC! Celtic very interested in signing him as a replacement for Postecoglou. First talks took place. Next option: Leeds confirmed. But not advanced yet. Could change next week. Farke, ready to take over a new club now!"

Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen, former Alanyaspor boss Francesco Farioli and Club Brugge assistant Rik de Mil have also been mentioned in connection with the Celtic job as the Hoops continue to assess potential candidates to take over from the departed Postecoglou.