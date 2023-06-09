Celtic are in the market for a new manager after Australian boss Ange Postecoglou departed Glasgow this week.

The 57-year-old completed the domestic treble with the Hoops last weekend with a 3-1 win over Inverness in the FA Cup but ended up putting pen to paper on a deal with Spurs on Tuesday.

This means that the club now need to source a replacement for him and Football Scotland recently reported that Manchester City are braced for an official approach from the Bhoys for first-team coach Enzo Maresca, with staff expecting the Scottish giants to make a move for the Italian.

The publication has revealed that majority shareholder Dermot Desmond was impressed after speaking with the tactician in 2021 but ultimately went for Postecoglou. However, the Celtic chief is now interested in another round of talks with the 43-year-old ahead of a possible deal to take over at Parkhead.

Would Enzo Maresca be a success at Celtic?

Maresca could be a big success with the Hoops with Desmond potentially set to unearth his own version of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners boss spent over three years working as Pep Guardiola's assistant at The Etihad and has been able to use what he learned from the legendary tactician to turn the north London giants into an exciting side to watch in the Premier League, whilst achieving success.

Arsenal play fluid progressive football, with pundit Danny Murphy hailing them as a "joy to watch".

Since the Spaniard took over in Islington, they have won the FA Cup and Community Shield, and finished second in the top flight, running winners Manchester City close for the title.

His style of play has been compared to Guardiola's in the way his players interchange positions across the pitch to create space and move the opposition around to create chances and dominate games, suggesting that he learned a lot from the City chief.

Maresca could follow in his footsteps and have a similar impact on Celtic if Desmond affords him the time to build a squad capable of playing the way he wants to play. Indeed, Arteta finished eighth in his first two seasons with Arsenal before it finally clicked.

Whilst the 43-year-old has limited experience and it is impossible to say with certainty that he would be a success, Guardiola believes that the Italian has a bright future ahead of him. He said:

"We are delighted with what Maresca has done. He’ll be an extraordinary manager in the future – like I felt it with Arteta. He's developed many young players that will help us. It will depend on how many stay and how many leave. Who we sign."

Guardiola was right about the now-Arsenal boss and this bodes well for Maresca, who deploys a 3-4-1-2 set-up, and his hopes of becoming a first-team boss.

If the Italian tactician is capable of following in Arteta's footsteps and turning a side into a Pep-esque team who are a 'joy to watch' then Celtic fans should be excited for each game knowing that the Hoops will likely play in the same manner as Postecoglou's teams of old.