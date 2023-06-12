Celtic are searching for a new manager this month after they were rocked by the departure of Australian chief Ange Postecoglou from Parkhead last week.

The former Hoops tactician sealed a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is now tasked with finding a replacement for the 57-year-old.

One coach who is reportedly in contention to take the job in Glasgow is Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca, who the Hoops are said to be considering as one of the candidates to take over at Parkhead in the coming weeks.

Would Enzo Maresca be a success at Celtic?

The Italian, who has been tipped to become an "extraordinary" boss by Pep Guardiola, has only managed 13 league games as a first-team manager but his pedigree as a coach suggests that he has the potential to be an upgrade on Postecoglou.

Maresca enjoyed a memorable night last Saturday as his side won the Champions League against Inter to complete a historic treble for City, having already won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Although it was largely Guardiola who masterminded such an honour, it this shows that the 43-year-old knows what it takes to be part of a relentless winning machine.

Whilst it may seem crazy to suggest that the Citizens assistant could be an upgrade on the Australian, former West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass believes that it could be the case.

The Scotsman, who worked with Maresca during their time together at the Hammers, has stated that the coach could come in and make the players "better", saying: "What I loved about him at West Ham was he took the time to work with players and improve them.

“He was a coach so didn’t have as much control as you do as manager. But at Celtic he could take that to a different level. He’ll identify areas in certain players’ game, work on it, make them better and that in turn will help the team."

The ex-Norwich attacker also said that the Italian could provide the Hoops with something "extra" on top of what Postecoglou achieved, which could come from his ability to get the best out of his players.

Guardiola previously hailed Maresca's work in developing City's young talents, notably enjoying a solid record with the club's U23 side as he won 17 of his 24 Premier League 2 matches in charge.

This suggests that the 3-4-1-2 manager could be an upgrade on Postecoglou by taking what the 57-year-old built and building further by working his magic on the training ground to extract every ounce of potential out of the squad to make them the best possible versions of themselves.

Therefore, Desmond could gamble on the City assistant being able to translate his coaching skills over to first-team management and land an improvement in the dugout in the process.