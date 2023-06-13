Celtic's search for a new manager is continuing but one target who may not be making the switch to Scotland is Enzo Maresca, according to reports.

What is the latest on Celtic's managerial search?

The Scottish Premiership side have been left without a manager, with Ange Postecoglou deciding to switch to Tottenham after two seasons with the club. Having claimed all there is to win in Scotland - including two successive league titles - the boss has decided to try his luck in the Premier League and has left the hotseat vacant at Celtic Park.

The club have been keeping tabs on several possible options for the role, with one name emerging being that of Enzo Maresca. Brendan Rodgers and Francesco Farioli have also been linked but the current Man City assistant is one name that has also been continually mentioned in regards to the job.

Maresca, who has spent the majority of his career as a second-in-command, has only previously held one top job in management before. That came in Italy with Parma, but with the club managing only 1.21 points-per-match during his tenure, Maresca lasted only 14 games before departing the side.

He then went on to link-up with Pep Guardiola in his current job and has been in that role ever since, helping the Premier League outfit to a historic treble this campaign.

Now, there is a chance for Maresca to return to managing a team by himself, with Celtic keeping him on their shortlist. However, a move to Scotland might not materialise according to a report from FantaCalcio, via The Celtic Bhoys. It suggests that Celtic may have to look elsewhere for a new boss, because the former player is looking for a move to another Premier League side rather than heading to the Scottish Premiership. It also adds that he is aware of Celtic's interest but no deal has been struck as of yet for the manager this summer.

Who is Enzo Maresca?

The current Man City assistant has had very little time in an actual managerial role, so it is hard to judge how well he would do if given the reins at Celtic or another club.

However, he has been trusted by Pep Guardiola to help him as part of the backroom staff at Man City and considering how successful the former Barcelona man has been, that should be proof enough of how highly-rated Maresca is. The Italian has also held jobs at West Ham as their assistant boss and also served as Technincal Director of Sevilla, so has plenty of high level football exposure.

Maresca then could be a risk of an appointment by Celtic or any team, but gambles on Guardiola's assistants have certainly paid off in the past - just look at Mikel Arteta's turnaround at Arsenal in the past 12 months.