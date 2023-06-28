Celtic were rocked by the departure of manager Ange Postecoglou earlier this month as the 57-year-old coach joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

However, they reacted quickly and appointed Brendan Rodgers as his successor, with the Northern Irish tactician returning to Parkhead for a second spell in Scotland.

The 50-year-old boss won seven trophies in less than three years during his first stint in the dugout at Paradise and enjoyed a largely excellent time with Leicester City in England after moving on from the Hoops.

He won the Community Shield and the FA Cup with the Foxes and worked with some terrific players at the King Power; including the likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes.

Rodgers could now uncover his next version of the latter at Celtic after the Daily Record recently reported that the club are scouting Gwangju winger Ji-sung Eom.

What is Ji-sung Eom's style of play?

The 21-year-old dynamo has the quality to be a regular goal threat from out wide, without being much of an exceptional creator for others.

During the 2022 campaign, Eom averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 - higher than Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada managed for Celtic in 2022/23 - across 28 K League 2 outings and contributed with nine goals and one assists as a left winger - a strike every 3.1 matches on average.

Barnes, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.67 across 34 Premier League games for Leicester and chipped in with 13 goals and one assist for Rodgers, followed by Dean Smith, which works out as a goal every 2.6 clashes on average.

Both players struggled to be regular contributors for their teammates as Barnes (0.6) and Eom (0.7) failed to create at least one chance per match, which would not place either of them in the top ten creators for the Hoops last term.

Meanwhile, Jota was the only Celtic winger with a better strike rate than the South Korean U22 international's return in 2022 as the Portuguese wizard scored once every three Scottish Premiership appearances on average (11 in 33).

Eom, who was once described as "underrated" by scout Ali Can Kutlu, could come in as one of the most dangerous attackers, in terms of the goal threat that the young ace could provide, in the squad next term.

The exciting hotshot, who would arrive with room to grow and develop at the age of 21, could be Rodgers' own version of Barnes by lining up on the left flank as a goalscoring winger to complement the likes of Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi in the final third.