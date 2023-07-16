An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to the Liverpool Echo, Brendan Rodgers is keen on a swoop to sign out-of-contract central defender Jonny Evans during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Northern Irish head coach would like to reunite with his compatriot after their time together at Leicester City, as the veteran stopper's contract with the Foxes expired at the end of last season - making him a free agent.

It states that Premier League side Everton have no interest in signing the 35-year-old enforcer, despite speculation ramping up after a supporter heard an unknown person in the background of a training video posted on social media state that the club had Evans coming in.

What has Jonny Evans won?

Evans would arrive as a player with the experience to slot straight into the high-pressure environment at Celtic as he is a proven winner who knows what it takes to secure trophies.

The Northern Ireland international won ten pieces of silverware during his time at Manchester United, including three Premier League crowns and one Champions League title. Most recently, he lifted the FA Cup with Rodgers at Leicester in the 2020/21 campaign.

His arrival on a free transfer this summer could spell the end of 23-year-old defender Stephen Welsh's time at Parkhead, as it may push him further down the pecking order ahead of next season and in need of a transfer to revive his career.

Serie A sides Bologna and Hellas Verona have both been touted with an interest in snapping up the rarely-seen central defender, who wants to play regular first-team football instead of watching on from the sidelines or the bench for another 12 months.

It was also reported earlier this year that the Glasgow giants would be willing to sanction his departure if they are able to bring in a replacement.

Welsh only made four Scottish Premiership appearances last term as the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, and Yuki Kobayashi were preferred ahead of him.

Evans, who was once described as a "Rolls Royce" by former Northern Ireland teammate Keith Gillespie, coming in would surely limit the Scotsman's chances even further, as it seems unlikely that Rodgers would want to bring him in with the intent of being the fifth choice in that position.

Therefore, signing the former Red Devils ace would open the door for the manager to part ways with Welsh, who may not get the regular game time that he is looking for at Parkhead.

The fact that Rodgers is eyeing up another central defensive option suggests that the ex-Liverpool boss wants to improve the quality of his backup options behind Carter-Vickers and Starfelt, which does not bode well for the 23-year-old enforcer and his chances of breaking into the XI.

Therefore, Celtic could capitalise on the interest from Italian teams in Welsh's services and cash in on him this summer by securing a deal to sign Evans on a free transfer first.

By doing this, the Hoops could add a vastly experienced and proven winner to their squad, who has already played 129 competitive matches under Rodgers, without spending a penny on transfer fees, whilst also potentially recouping a fee by selling one of their current centre-backs.