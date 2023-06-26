Celtic fans can prepare themselves for a busy summer transfer window with manager Brendan Rodgers expected to add some "exciting" players to the squad this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What are Celtic's transfer plans?

The departure of Ange Postecoglou may well have rocked those at Celtic Park, but the return of former boss Rodgers has eased concerns in Glasgow.

Having felt the wrath of Hoops supporters after his initial exit from the club midway through the 2018/19 season, the Northern Irishman's return has largely been met with support from Celtic fans.

The 50-year-old won seven trophies at Celtic Park and is expected to be backed in the transfer market second time around, enabling him build on the success Postecoglou brought in his absence.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones has assured that the Bhoys will back Rodgers in the market, and the journalist expects some "exciting" new names to arrive in Glasgow during the window.

He said: Yeah, I think Celtic will look to follow up the Rodgers news with some more exciting additions over the next couple of weeks. They really need some players that will reignite the passion of last season. They don't want this to fizzle out, this feeling they've had."

Old Firm rivals Rangers have already been very busy, bringing in four new faces. Michael Beale has added Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell and Sam Lammers to his squad in an attempt to catch Celtic next season.

Who will Celtic sign?

Celtic have now made their first summer signing, with Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm arriving on a five year-deal from Norway. The 20-year-old's middle name comes as a result of his love for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and if he can put in performances even half as good as the Spaniard's, he will be a very popular man at Parkhead.

The Scottish side have been tentatively linked to Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, although they would likely have to cough up a large sum to lure the Nigerian north of the border.

Links to Gangwon FC's Yang Hyun-Jun are accelerating, with Korean journalist Jason Lee suggesting that Celtic have sent an official offer for the promising 21-year-old winger. He also adds that the forward is angry at Gangwon for their unwillingness to let him make the switch to Scotland.

Football Scotland also reported that there is another attacker that is interesting the Bhoys, with 21-year-old Maribor forward Zan Vipotnik a potential target. The Slovenian would cost Celtic approximately £3.5m and would look like money well spent given his 20 goals in 30 league games last season.