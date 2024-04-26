Celtic are reportedly confident of a quick resolution in contract talks with a "very consistent" ace, as he looks set to commit his future to the club.

The Hoops find themselves locked in a thrilling Scottish Premiership title battle with rivals Rangers, enjoying a three-point advantage going into the remaining weeks of the season.

There could yet be twists and turns along the way, and former Gers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist has had his say on the race for glory, telling Football FanCast: "I genuinely do [think Rangers can still win the SPL]. They are second favourites make no mistake about it. But, you know, you look at it. Celtic's form up until recently was a little bit erratic too. Dropping points in places you wouldn't imagine them dropping points and it's now getting to the stage where it's against the top six."

Meanwhile, Celtic are being linked with a plethora of players at the moment, as they eye up important summer business that will make them an even more fearsome proposition.

Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel is believed to be a target for Brendan Rodgers' side, with the 26-year-old impressing for DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, starting six matches in the competition and averaging 1.7 aerial duel wins and 1.3 tackles per game at the tournament.

Celtic will also be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer, following the retirement of Joe Hart, and Brondby ace Patrick Pentz has been linked with a move to Parkhead.

"Very consistent" Celtic star could sign new deal

Away from incoming signings, a new report from Football Insider claims that Celtic are confident of agreeing a new deal with Greg Taylor, with the left-back seemingly on the same page as his club.

The report states that there is a "willingness" from all parties to get a contract extension over the line in the near future.

Extending Taylor's stay at Celtic feels like a no-brainer, considering what a consistent performer he has been since arriving from Kilmarnock back in 2019, making 167 appearances and winning three Scottish Premiership titles in that time. Teammate Matt O'Riley has also lauded his consistency as a player, picking it out as a key attribute: "Greg’s been very good throughout the whole pre-season, as well, he’s been very, very consistent.

"I think he’s raised his level from last season. He was already playing at a very good level. He’s now showing signs of being a real mature left-back now, which is great to see. I’m really happy for him and hopefully he can push on more."

Greg Taylor's trophy haul at Celtic Year Scottish Premiership 2023 Scottish Cup 2023 Scottish League Cup 2023 Scottish Premiership 2022 Scottish League Cup 2022 Scottish Premiership 2020 Scottish Cup 2020

Taylor is at an age where he could be about to come into his peak years, meaning that losing him now would make little sense, and a new deal would also put Celtic in a strong bargaining position, should interest in him emerge moving forward.