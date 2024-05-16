Celtic could be on course to post a profit from selling one of their unwanted players this summer, according to a recent report.

Hoops confirm title win

Though realistically the Scottish Premiership title was won over the weekend courtesy of a 2-1 win over Rangers at Celtic Park, it was not official until Wednesday evening, when Celtic crowned themselves in style with a 5-0 win away to Kilmarnock.

Brendan Rodgers' side could well turn their success into a domestic double before the end of the month, as they meet Rangers once more to contest the Scottish Cup final on 25th May.

Though it has been far from a vintage season for the Celtic Park outfit, they nonetheless have added yet another trophy to their cabinet. However, attention will now turn to the transfer window, with the Hoops needing to improve to stand any chance of avoiding embarrassment in Europe's top competition next season, a competition in which they boasted the second-worst goal difference last time around.

They are in the market for a new goalkeeper after Joe Hart announced his retirement, while Adam Idah is only on loan and could force them into signing another striker should that deal not be made permanent from Norwich City.

Celtic to make small profit

Now, Celtic could be set to kick off their summer transfer window by making a small profit on one of their loanees. That comes in the form of forgotten man Sead Haksabanovic, whose future appears certain to lie away from Celtic next season.

He has spent the season on loan at Stoke City, but has appeared just 19 times in the Championship, starting 11 games and grabbing just a solitary goal as his side narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

The Potters have no intention of making the loan move permanent in light of his struggles, which is set to lead to his return to Celtic, but that may be a short stay.

Sead Haksabanovic 22/23 vs 23/24 22/23 23/24 Club Celtic Stoke City Appearances 22 19 Goals 5 2 Assists 2 1 % minutes played 29% 23%

As per Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt [via Sport Witness], three clubs are interested in signing the winger on a permanent basis, with Italian trio Hellas Verona, Torino and newly promoted Parma all keeping tabs on his situation.

Previous reports have made it clear that Haksabanovic is keen to leave Celtic Park this summer permanently, despite having a contract with the Scottish Champions until 2027 that sees him take home £18,000 a week.

Though dubbed "brilliant" and "excellent" by former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, the Montenegro international has failed to find his feet whatsoever under Rodgers even in the wake of Jota's departure.

And as a consequence, Football Insider revealed that "the 24-year-old is now keen to secure a move away permanently". For their part, Celtic will not stand in his way, with the Bhoys valuing the winger at around 3m euros (£2.5m), a fee that would see them make a profit of around £400,000 on the 2.5m euros they shelled out to bring him to Scotland from Rubin Kazan back in the summer of 2022.

At 25-years-old, the winger is stills searching for regular football, and a move away could suit all parties while netting Celtic a tiny profit in the process.