Celtic are now expected to sign a “special” £110,000-a-week player on loan this month, according to a new report.

Celtic transfer news

This January could be a busy month for the Hoops, as they look to continue their dominance in Scotland as well as look to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League. Brendan Rodgers and co will not look to be mad busy, but there could be one or two arrivals and possibly one or two departures on the cards in the next couple of weeks.

It has been reported this week that Celtic are closing in on the signing of Altay Bayindir from Manchester United. The Turkish international has struggled for regular minutes since joining the Red Devils and has remained the second-choice goalkeeper this season at Old Trafford, behind Andre Onana. Bayindir is keen to play more football and, with United open to the idea of a sale, a move could be on the cards this month.

But as Celtic eye one arrival, they face the possibility of having a battle on their hands to keep hold of one of their key players. Genoa and Olympiacos have expressed an interest in signing Celtic winger Luis Palma. Palma made a good impact last season, in what was his first campaign at the club, but this season he appears to have fallen out of favour under Rodgers. That being the case, Genoa and Olympiacos are interested in signing the winger, but the Hoops are not interested in selling Palma.

Celtic expected to sign "special" £110k-p/w player on loan

Bayindir is not the only player the Hoops have on their radar, as according to The Sunday Mail, relayed by the Daily Cannon, Celtic are expected to sign Kieran Tierney on loan from Arsenal this month before he joins on a permanent three-year deal in the summer in what will be a boost for Rodgers.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week that negotiations had begun in terms of Celtic re-signing Tierney. The left-back is out of contract at the end of this season, but he stated that talks were underway for an agreement to be reached for this month, with Tierney keen on a move back to Celtic Park.

This report now states that Tierney is indeed set to join the Hoops this month, with him joining on a six-month loan deal before then signing a permanent contract in the summer. The Scotland international is expected to sign a three-year contract at the end of the campaign.

Kieran Tierney's Real Sociedad stats Apps 20 Starts 14 Minutes per game 62 Assists 2 Big chances created 2 Clean sheets 2 Interceptions per game 0.5 Tackles per game 1.9 Balls recovered per 90 2.6 Clearances per 90 2.0

Tierney, who earns £110,000 a week at the Emirates Stadium, has been at Arsenal since August 2019, when he joined from Celtic. Mikel Arteta was delighted he could bring the left-back to Arsenal, labelling him “special”. He said: “I am really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play. His attitude, his commitment, his willingness it’s incredible. I think he’s going to bring something special to us."

Tierney was a key player for Arsenal, but he started to pick up injuries on a regular basis, and that saw him lose his place in the side. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Sociedad, and since returning, he has made one appearance for Arsenal, and that came in the EFL Cup.