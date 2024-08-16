After just confirming the arrival of Adam Idah from Norwich City in a deal worth £9.5m, Celtic are now reportedly expected to submit their first offer for a Scottish Premiership star.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys left their business late this summer, but have still managed to impress with their arrivals, nonetheless. The likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and, most recently, Idah have all arrived. Idah felt a particularly long time coming following such an impressive loan spell in the second-half of last season.

After finally putting pen to paper, the forward told Celtic's official website: “I think everyone knew where I wanted to be. It’s amazing for me and I’m delighted to be back. It was amazing to get all of those goals and to be in with the boys and to see these amazing fans week in, week out was unbelievable.

"I’ve never experienced anything like it and I’m just so happy to be back. I always wanted to play for Celtic and obviously last season was amazing. To come here now and be fully a part of the team and a part of this club is amazing to me."

Idah may not have to wait long to be joined by another new teammate, either. According to The Scottish Sun, Dundee now expect Celtic to submit their first bid for Luke McCowan in an attempt to sign the midfielder this month.

The Scottish Premiership side have already knocked back an offer worth £750,000 for the 26-year-old, perhaps highlighting where the Bhoys should at least start with their own bid.

"Game-winner" McCowan could become a bargain O'Riley replacement

Amid serious interest from Atalanta in Matt O'Riley, Celtic could be left scrambling to replace their star man as the window approaches deadline day. And that's where McCowan could emerge to become a surprise replacement for the Dane.

In what will likely be a bargain deal compared to the reported £20m+ that the Bhoys are demanding for O'Riley, the Dundee man has certainly proven his worth in the Scottish Premiership.

Scottish Premiership stats 23/24 (via FBref) Luke McCowan Matt O'Riley Appearances 37 37 Goals 10 18 Assists 5 13

Of course, completely matching O'Riley's output last season was an almost impossible task, but McCowan deserves great credit for his 15 goal involvements in a number that would only likely increase in a better team.

Earning plenty of praise already this season, former Hibs player Marvin Bartley said via Edinburgh News: "He's a game-winner, isn't he? At this minute in time, Dundee have managed to keep hold of him. As a manager you can be as structured as you want, patterns of play in training, sometimes you need players like him to pull things out the bag.

"He's the captain and leads by example. He is not the loudest of players, not all captains have to be, not a ranter and a raver."