Despite remaining on course to win yet another Scottish Premiership title, Celtic have reportedly expressed interest in signing an in-demand striker on loan in the January transfer window.

Celtic transfer news

It's difficult to improve a squad off the back of a title win and it's then even tougher to improve a squad on course to maintain their champion status. But Celtic are seemingly looking to do exactly that, with recent transfer rumours linking the Scottish giants with moves for the likes of Burnley's Josh Brownhill and Man City midfielder James McAtee in two moves that would hand Brendan Rodgers an instant boost.

Whilst the Bhoys begin to turn their attention to upgrades away from the pitch, however, Rodgers' side have continued to impress on it, easing past Hearts in stunning 4-1 fashion last time out, courtesy of an Adam Idah brace.

The former Norwich City striker has proved to be a solid signing after enjoying a successful loan spell last season and now the Scottish champions could land a similar deal in the winter window.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Celtic have now expressed interest in signing Evan Ferguson on loan in the January transfer window after it emerged that the Irishman would be allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albion in such a deal this winter.

Unsurprisingly, though, Celtic aren't the only side interested. Rivals Rangers are reportedly joined by West Ham United and Fulham in pursuit of the talented young forward in what should prove to be a hectic race.

Given the success that Idah has enjoyed at Celtic Park, those in Scotland will hope to provide a similar pitch to Ferguson to secure an impressive coup in the January transfer window.

"Incredible" Ferguson can get back on course at Celtic

Whilst it seemed as though Ferguson was destined to become the star man at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, the form of Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro have since kept him out of Fabian Hurzeler's side in frustrating fashion. And at 20 years old, game time is the key for any player looking to reach an increasingly high ceiling - game time that Celtic could provide.

A natural goalscorer, Ferguson scored six goals in 15 Premier League starts last season, which included an impressive hat-trick against Newcastle United. Doing enough to impress De Zerbi, his former manager told reporters as relayed by the Irish Sun at the end of the 2022/23 campaign: “Ferguson’s improvement has been incredible. He’s playing like an old player but he is only 18. There is a good dressing room with the mentality to help all our younger players.”

It's an improvement that Ferguson must now build on away from Brighton under the current circumstances in a situation that Celtic should look to take full advantage of. It must be said that a player with such potential could help seal the Scottish Premiership for another campaign.